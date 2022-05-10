MARYVILLE, Mo. — Phase one of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project is more than 45 percent complete.
During Monday’s regular Maryville City Council meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel said the first phase of the massive infrastructure overhaul is “north” of that mark, and expressed some cautious optimism that the project could be essentially finished by the end of the year.
The bulk of the current work has focused on storm drainage. Nearly $3 million of the more than $13 million phase one of the project is slated for storm sewer work to meet the needs of the city’s busiest street.
In addition to being significantly ahead of schedule, McDanel said the project has hewn very close to the estimated costs so far: only a little more than $41,000 has been incurred in unexpected expenses that became necessary once construction began in October. Those expenses include items like concrete removal, water line services, temporary asphalt tonnage and traffic signal modifications.
The council approved those expenses in a change order for the contract with VF Anderson Builders on Monday, which also allows for the city manager to approve subsequent similar expenses up to 2 percent of the total project cost — or just under $214,000. That will expedite the process of getting those approvals moved through the Missouri Department of Transportation and the U.S. Transportation Department, both of which need to sign off on the changes because of the city’s use of a 2018 federal BUILD grant even though the additional costs will come from the city’s local matching funds.
Phase one of the South Main project broke ground in October with a timeline of up to 18 months, though city officials had estimated phase one would take closer to 12-15 months.
The project had to be split in two in April of last year because of rising construction costs, leaving the city without a dedicated funding source for the segment running from the intersection of State Route V with South Main to the intersection with U.S. Highway 71.
However, McDanel has remained confident that the city will find one to fill in the gaps around the estimated $6-8 million or so it would take to complete phase two.
So far, the city has submitted federal earmark requests to Rep. Sam Graves’ and Sen. Roy Blunt’s offices and grant applications to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program, the U.S. Economic Development Administration and to USDOT’s Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant program. That program was created by the bipartisan infrastructure act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November, which allocates more than $1.2 trillion in infrastructure investments over the next decade the MPDG includes a $300 million allocation for rural transportation projects.
The city has also submitted applications to the federal RAISE grant program — the successor to the BUILD grant program the city successfully won $10.48 million from in 2018 that is being used for phase one.
McDanel said Monday that the city’s 2021 RAISE grant request narrowly missed being funded. He said he expects to hear back on the 2022 application in July.
Eagle Scout project
Life Scout Alex Rice presented to the council a wrap-up of his Eagle Scout project.
Late last summer, Rice cleaned the veterans’ memorials outside the Nodaway County Courthouse and at Freedom Rock Plaza at Franklin Park as part of the project. He also improved landscaping around the memorials.
Council members thanked Rice for the project.
“You have made our town a better place and you represent everything that is the brightest and the best for our future,” said Mayor Tye Parsons.
Walnut Street
Council members on Monday approved a bid of up to $39,500 by Kimley-Horn and Associates for a preliminary engineering study for improvements to North Walnut Street.
The funding for the study will come from $40,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds allocated by the council in December.
Over the years, the city has applied asphalt overlays to the street as short-term fixes to the street that has had consistently been in poor condition and difficult to maintain. City staff have said the root of the problem comes from a lack of adequate storm drainage facilities, center crown and curbing that add up to a roadway that doesn’t properly drain storm water and deteriorates the road quickly.
The study will look at cost estimates and feasibility for solutions along 3,600 feet of Walnut Street from First Street to Prather Avenue.
Other City Council notes
- Jordyn Greenhaw has been hired as the new Mozingo Lake Recreation Park director.
- McDanel said the city has awarded $20,000 to Nodaway County Services for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities through the Façade Improvement Grant Program for signage and structure demolition. It’s the third grant awarded by the city through the program, joining $50,000 awarded to the Maryville Public Library for building repairs and just under $5,000 to Meyer Auto Center for sidewalk replacements. Five more applications are under consideration and more applicants are welcome, McDanel said.
- Terms for Maryville Parks and Recreation board members Bryan Grow, Adam Teale and Zack Wray will expire on May 31. Following the recommendations of the MPR board, the council on Monday reappointed Grow and Wray, and appointed Gentry Martin to the seat being vacated by Teale, who decided to step down from the board. Their terms will run until May 31, 2025. The council also appointed Charles “Buddy” Mayfield to serve the remainder of DeAnn Davison’s term on the MPR board through May 31, 2024. Davison stepped down once she was hired as tourism director, per city policy.
- The council reappointed Teckla Ehmke and James Jacoby to the Housing Authority Board. Their terms will expire on May 31, 2026.
- The council reappointed Gentry Martin and Phillip Schreck to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Their terms will expire on May 1, 2026.