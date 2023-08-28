South Main (copy) (copy)
The South Main Corridor Improvement Project Phase I is about 95 percent complete. The city has scheduled a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the substantial completion of Phase I on Sept. 18 at 2 p.m.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The lone bid for Phase II of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project came in over budget and significantly higher than the estimated costs, sending the city back to work on how to make up the funding shortfall.

During Monday’s regular City Council meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel told the council that the only bid the city received after the bid period ended on Aug. 17 for Phase II was about $4 million higher than the $5.925 million federal RAISE grant the city was awarded for the project and about $2 million higher than an engineering estimate the city received.

