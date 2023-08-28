MARYVILLE, Mo. — The lone bid for Phase II of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project came in over budget and significantly higher than the estimated costs, sending the city back to work on how to make up the funding shortfall.
During Monday’s regular City Council meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel told the council that the only bid the city received after the bid period ended on Aug. 17 for Phase II was about $4 million higher than the $5.925 million federal RAISE grant the city was awarded for the project and about $2 million higher than an engineering estimate the city received.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Phase 2 of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project will be fully funded by a federal grant, Congressman Sam Graves’ offic…
McDanel said the city is working with the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration on options moving forward.
“We believe there will be a solution that will continue those improvements on South Main and take advantage of the grant we received through the 2022 RAISE program,” he said.
The 2022 RAISE grant was already needed to address a sudden shortfall when the initial bids to build Phase I of the South Main project — from the intersection with South Avenue to the intersection with State Route V — came in significantly over budget themselves in April 2021. Phase II will complete the rest of the project from the State Route V intersection to the U.S. Highway 71 bypass.
Last week, the council met in special session to approve resolutions supporting grant applications from the city for multiple projects through MoDOT’s Rural Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). One of those applications was for the pedestrian enhancements, like sidewalks, that are included in Phase II of the South Main project. At most, it would defray about $500,000 of the cost if awarded in full, McDanel said during the Aug. 24 meeting.
One of the options the city is considering is to rebid the project in an effort to “hopefully establish a more competitive bidding environment — but we still believe there’ll be a funding gap,” McDanel said during last week’s meeting.
Phase I ribbon-cutting
McDanel announced in an email to stakeholders over the weekend that the city will hold a ribbon-cutting celebrating the completion of Phase I on Sept. 18 at 2 p.m.
“The City of Maryville would like the opportunity to thank the businesses, property owners, and citizens who have shown tremendous patience and support throughout this process,” he said in the email.
He said Phase I is about 95 percent complete with only some minor final items left to complete.
- The council approved a $121,620 contract with Andrew Spire Construction to build the basement of a new visitors center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park and a contract for $18,888 with White Cloud Engineering & Construction to do necessary water and sewer infrastructure work for the building. Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said those projects would help prepare the rest of the site for work by the building trades class at Northwest Technical School. He said the plan is for the center to be completed by the end of the upcoming school year.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville will receive more than $1 million in state grants to help build a visitors center at Mozingo Lake Recre…
- Council members approved a $23,310 contract with Motorola Solutions for the purchase of 18 body cameras and associated software and equipment for the Maryville Police Department. Police Chief Ron Christian said that support for the VieVu camera system the department has used for several years will end in June 2025 with replacement parts and software updates ending a year earlier. The purchase from Motorola will also require an accompanying purchase to upgrade the local server where body camera footage will be stored, which Christian estimated would a little more than $6,800. The total was still under the only other bid, submitted by Sector, of $36,625 that did not include ongoing costs for cloud storage rather than local storage.
- The council approved the purchase of a John Deere Z950M Z-Trak lawn mower for $10,425 for Maryville Parks and Recreation and an agreement with Water’s Edge Aquatic Design for $43,700 to perform a feasibility study on the future of the aquatic center in Maryville. Both were approved by the MPR board last week but needed City Council approval.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Parks and Recreation board on Monday approved a contractor to perform an aquatic feasibility study that will la…
- Bryan Lemons, of Downing’s Barber Shop, and Jennifer Reidel, of Styles N’ Smiles, located at 410 and 412 N. Market St., respectively, voiced concerns to the council and city staff over the city’s plan to eventually extend a pedestrian alleyway project through an alley near their property. City Manager McDanel assured them that no specifics have been nailed down about what such an extension would look like, but when the city gets to that phase, he and city staff would discuss with the affected business owners to address concerns like they did for the segment between Main and Buchanan.
- The council approved a $15,000 contract with the Maryville Country Club to purchase a 2021 Progressive Pro-Flex 120 mower for use at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
- The council approved a request by Downtown Maryville to hold the Fall Into Fun event on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and to close Main Street from Second to Fifth streets, while allowing access to the A&G parking lot and to the city parking lot; to close Third Street from Market to Buchanan streets while allowing access to the Nodaway Valley Bank parking lot; and to close Fourth Street from Market to Buchanan streets.