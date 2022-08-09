MARYVILLE, Mo. — Phase 2 of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project will be fully funded by a federal grant, Congressman Sam Graves’ office announced Tuesday.
In a press release, Graves said Maryville will receive $5.925 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. The program is the successor to the BUILD grants that funded $10.48 million of phase 1 of the South Main project.
As ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Graves was instrumental in securing both highly competitive grants.
“I’m thrilled to see this project receive additional funding,” Graves said in the press release. “This corridor is going to be beautiful and will greatly enhance safety and ease of travel through Maryville. Congratulations to all who put in the effort to get this grant. I’ve enjoyed seeing the progress so far and can’t wait to see South Main street completed.”
Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel told The Forum the grant will not require any local matching funds.
“I can’t overstate how important and how unique it is for a community of our size to obtain $16 million in federal funds … for a roadway such as South Main,” McDanel said. “It’s a critical roadway and we’re fortunate to have the funding moving forward.”
Phase 2 of the project is slated to run from the intersection of South Main with State Route V to the U.S. Highway 71 bypass.
McDanel thanked Graves, the federal agencies involved in the process and the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments for assistance in writing the grant application.
“Everybody came to the table to really help get this accomplished,” he said.
McDanel said that ideally, the city would be allowed to simply move forward on phase 2 with the same contractor by adding a change order to the existing project rather than go through another bid process. He said he would know more over the next month as the federal and state agencies involved — primarily the Federal Highway Administration and the Missouri Department of Transportation — weigh in.
Initially, the project was designed as one phase after receiving the 2018 BUILD grant, but in April of last year, the city was forced to split the project into two parts after skyrocketing material prices made the entirety of the overhaul too expensive. Since then, the city has been actively searching and applying for funding opportunities for the second phase. Construction on phase 1 began in October and is set to be completed by April 2023, though city officials have been optimistic that it could be completed well ahead of that date.
The RAISE grants, like the BUILD grants before them, are highly competitive grants for which thousands of entities across the country apply each year.
The 2022 RAISE Discretionary Grants program received $1.5 billion through the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year.