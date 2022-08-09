10-14-21 Council South Main 1.jpg (copy)
The South Main Corridor Improvement Project got underway in October 2021. Phase two of the project will be funded through a federal RAISE grant, Congressman Sam Graves' office announced Tuesday.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Phase 2 of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project will be fully funded by a federal grant, Congressman Sam Graves’ office announced Tuesday.

In a press release, Graves said Maryville will receive $5.925 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. The program is the successor to the BUILD grants that funded $10.48 million of phase 1 of the South Main project.

