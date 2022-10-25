MARYVILLE, Mo. — City Manager Greg McDanel gave updates on the timelines of several major road project projects during Monday’s Maryville City Council meeting, including planting the seeds of a third major infrastructure overhaul that could come to fruition down the road.
Phase one of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project is about two-thirds complete, McDanel said. Contractors have shifted to the west side of South Main, pouring new concrete curbs and driveway replacements.
In response to a question from council member John McBride, McDanel said the city is working with contractors on winter safety measures, including concerns over snow plows and potentially dangerous ditches next to the road while curb work continues. McDanel said the curb work should mostly be done over the next month, hopefully minimizing that particular risk, but said the city is actively working on measures they can take with contractors to keep the road as safe as possible.
Phase one remains on pace to be completed by spring.
Earlier this month, city, state and federal officials held a kickoff meeting to begin phase two of the South Main project, which will encompass the remaining section of South Main running from the intersection with State Route V to the U.S. Highway 71 bypass. The city was awarded a $5.925 million federal RAISE grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation in August to complete the massive infrastructure overhaul.
That process is still in its earliest stages and the city will need to put the project out to bid once again, adding some time, but McDanel said the city is hoping to have a contractor on board before phase one is completed in the spring.
Meanwhile, work on South Avenue at the intersection with South Main remains on schedule to be completed and the street reopened by the end of the month, McDanel said. It has been closed since Aug. 8 while crews install a new underground waterline.
In August, McDanel announced that the city is working with a contractor to design an overhaul of South Avenue in the same vein as the project as South Main — primarily targeting pedestrian and traffic safety, along with adding functional and aesthetic improvements.
Apparently not satisfied with that project on the horizon in addition to the two phases of the city’s largest-ever infrastructure project in the two phases of South Main, McDanel said during Monday’s meeting that the city intends to look at a third major road improvement project.
McDanel said that the city, in partnership with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, has applied for a $1 million grant from USDOT to fund a study and engineering report for an overhaul of First Street and U.S. Highway 46 from Icon Road to the U.S. Highway 71 bypass.
The grant would require a $255,000 match, McDanel said, and pay for the preliminary plans, including a significant public input initiative — following the same process as the South Main project and the one the city intends to follow for South Avenue.
Inside city limits, that stretch of Highway 46 is First Street, but the road is maintained by the Missouri Department of Transportation, including routine maintenance.
That confluence of federal, state and local authority will make the process lengthier and much more complicated than the still-complicated, yearslong leadup to the South Main project, along with the work that is set to be done on South Avenue, McDanel said.
But with federal money available, the city has aggressively sought dollars to set up long-term infrastructure investments, especially in plans to overhaul the three busiest streets in Maryville.
Watershed monitoring
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded the city of Maryville a $200,000 grant to purchase water sampling and monitoring equipment to be installed at Mozingo Lake.
The grant will fund part of a $334,250 project, with the rest coming from local matching funds.
The equipment will gather data that will be used to get a better idea of what potentially problematic nutrients are gathering in the lake which cause the algae blooms that have in turn caused taste and odor issues in drinking water.
McDanel said the process will likely take a couple of years to gather the necessary data. At that point, the city will have the information needed to develop a targeted, long-term watershed management strategy as part of a multi-pronged, comprehensive plan to prevent future issues with drinking water or with the lake itself.
- The council approved the purchase of up to $40,000 in fireworks for the Fourth of July celebration next year. The contract with Premier Pyrotechnics will add another 15 percent of product due to the early order. The city plans to expand the July 2023 celebration and will resume looking for activity sponsors this year after trimming down the festivities to just fireworks during the throes of the pandemic.
- Council members approved an $11,625 contract for cybersecurity insurance with Victor Insurance Managers.
- The council approved an $18,850 agreement with Holtman Masonry to build the new restroom facility at the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play. Other additions have already gone in, including shade structures, benches and a picnic shelter. MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said the restrooms should be ready to go by the start of spring when the splash pad opens.
- Council members approved the purchase of a 7400 WorkStar Dump Truck from T&T Motorsports for $67,000 to be used especially for winter street maintenance activities.
- The council approved the purchase of a 2021 Ravo 5I Series Street Sweeper from Red Equipment for $255,000.
- Council members approved the purchase of asset management software for $21,229.95 from Brightly Software for use by the Public Works Department. Public Works Director Matt Smith said that, coupled with newly purchased mapping software, his department will be able to better track work orders both over time and to visualize them easily on an interactive city map.
- The council approved another one-year agreement for $60,000 with Nodaway County Economic Development to work on business recruitment and retention and to serve as a liaison to local businesses on behalf of the city.