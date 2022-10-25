South Avenue council 10-24-22
Buy Now

The intersection of South Main and South Avenue is shown in August. The intersection is on track to open by the end of October.

 FORUM FILE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — City Manager Greg McDanel gave updates on the timelines of several major road project projects during Monday’s Maryville City Council meeting, including planting the seeds of a third major infrastructure overhaul that could come to fruition down the road.

Phase one of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project is about two-thirds complete, McDanel said. Contractors have shifted to the west side of South Main, pouring new concrete curbs and driveway replacements.

Maryville Water

Maryville Water

Read more of The Forum's coverage about Maryville's water with every story since Mozingo Lake was closed due to high algae counts in January 2020.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags