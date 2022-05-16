MARYVILLE, Mo. — East South Hills Drive at South Main Street will be closed to through traffic for 48 hours starting Tuesday morning, the city of Maryville announced.
The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, with reopening anticipated two days later on May 19.
South Main Corridor Improvement Project contractor VF Anderson Builders will be installing a large diameter reinforced concrete storm drainage pipe, necessitating the closure.
Businesses along East South Hills Drive will be accessible by detour along East Summit Drive then north on Burris Road. This includes Mosaic Specialty Care - East, which will remain open during normal business hours.