MARYVILLE, Mo. — Citing construction challenges, the city announced that South Avenue at the intersection with South Main Street will remain closed through the end of October.
In an email update to stakeholders last week and during Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel said the work on South Avenue is set to continue through Oct. 28. McDanel cited several challenges with installation and testing of the new waterline, which delayed work on subgrade installation of the storm sewer.
The closure was originally estimated at six weeks and began Aug. 8.
“We hope that the signals are placed and that that intersection can open fully by the end of October,” McDanel said Monday.
McDanel also provided several other updates on the greater South Main Corridor Improvement Project in his email last week:
VF Anderson Builders has completed installation of curb and driveways on the east side of the roadway, with the exception of the new Walmart drive.
Demolition and grading on the west side of South Main was set to begin on Wednesday to allow for installation of curb and gutter and replacement of concrete driveways. Concrete driveways will require a minimum of four days’ closure to cure for vehicle traffic.
Rough cut grading has begun on the realigned north entrance to Walmart.
New traffic signals will be installed by mid-November, however they will not have fiber connectivity until January.
All private utility work will be complete by the end of 2022, which will allow for removal of temporary and permanent poles.
The project is approximately 65 percent complete and remains on track for completion in spring 2023.