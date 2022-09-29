South Avenue
The intersection of South Main and South Avenue is shown in August. The intersection is scheduled to be closed most of October.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Citing construction challenges, the city announced that South Avenue at the intersection with South Main Street will remain closed through the end of October.

In an email update to stakeholders last week and during Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel said the work on South Avenue is set to continue through Oct. 28. McDanel cited several challenges with installation and testing of the new waterline, which delayed work on subgrade installation of the storm sewer.

