MARYVILLE, Mo. — The scheduled closure of part of South Avenue at the intersection with South Main Street has been delayed until July 25.
The postponement is due to a delay in the delivery of slot drain materials, City Manager Greg McDanel said in an email to stakeholders on Friday.
The closure had been set for July 5.
Instead, VF Anderson Builders will now begin reconstruction of portions of South Avenue that require full depth subgrade and pavement replacement on July 25.
South Avenue will be closed at this time to through traffic just east of South Walnut Street and west of the eastern entrance to Hy-Vee.
All impacted businesses will remain accessible from existing driveways located off South Main or South Market streets.
In addition, the traffic signal at South Main and South Avenue will be taken out of service, creating continuous north-south traffic along South Main. Reduced speeds will be crucial for ensuring safe turning movements to and from businesses.
Traffic signs will be installed according to the traffic control plan showing the official detour using South Walnut Street, Lieber Street and South Market Street.
The city also encouraged drivers to slow down during the construction period to ensure safe turns into businesses along the corridor.