South Avenue just east of Walnut Street and west of the eastern entrance to Hy-Vee will close for around six weeks on Aug. 8. Traffic signs will direct drivers on the official detour using South Walnut Street, Lieber Street and South Market Street.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The closure of part of South Avenue at the intersection with South Main Street has been delayed further to Aug. 8.

According to a news release from the city of Maryville on Thursday, the latest postponement is due to further delay of materials.

