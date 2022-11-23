MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Spanish energy company is aiming to start construction in Nodaway County on one of the largest solar farms in the state as soon as next year.
Officials from ACCIONA Energy, a subsidiary of Madrid, Spain-based Acciona, met with Nodaway County Commissioners Chris Burns and Scott Walk last week to discuss early plans for the solar farm, which would be built north-northwest of Barnard.
Adam Stratton, director of solar energy development in North America for ACCIONA, told the commissioners the company has so far secured between 1,200 and 1,800 acres of land on the way to an estimate nearing 3,000. Stratton said the company hopes to have the rest of the land secured by June of next year. Only somewhere around half of that land will actually have solar panels on it, Stratton said.
Then, if all goes well, a groundbreaking would come sometime afterward in late 2023. If construction does begin then, the 300-megawatt solar plant would go into service by the end of 2025.
Much like the wind farms that now populate the county, Stratton told the commissioners that the company would agree to a road maintenance agreement for the wear and tear caused by trucks during construction.
Compared to a wind farm, though, he said the solar farm will probably require more trucks, but much lighter loads, resulting in less damage overall.
During that period, Stratton said to expect between 150 and 200 workers staying in the area and another 15 full-time operations jobs to operate the solar farm.
ACCIONA has invested between $300-350 million in the project so far, Stratton said. The project has been in the works since about 2018 under Tenaska Energy, which owns a wind farm in Nodaway County. ACCIONA purchased the development from Tenaska in 2019 as part of a large acquisition of 20 solar projects across the central U.S., and Stratton said the two companies continue to work on the solar farm together.
According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, solar accounts for about 428 MW of power produced in Missouri as of the end of June. That number figures to go up significantly as solar projects begin to take off across the state.
The one planned for Nodaway County would still become one of the largest by both area and output, rivaling a 1,400-acre farm in the works in Adair County.
However, unlike wind farms, there is no statewide standard for property taxes for solar farms.
Earlier this year, a task force made up of state lawmakers, local tax assessors and renewable energy groups began meeting to try and come up with a recommendation for the state legislature to consider during the next session in January.
ACCIONA says it is the world’s largest operator in clean energy across the globe.