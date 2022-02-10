MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County is now accepting applications for small business grants using federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.
The small business grant program is designed to help small businesses recover from pandemic-induced financial losses.
Funds from the grant can be used to mitigate financial hardship like lost revenues; to support payroll and benefits; to cover mortgage, rent and other operating costs; or other factors the county determines to be reasonable.
The grant application can be found on the top right of Nodaway County’s website, nodawaycountymo.us and attached to this story.
To be eligible, businesses must be independently owned or operated, located within Nodaway County, employ between 1-40 full-time employees (including sole proprietorships) and must provide proof of hardship created by COVID-19.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 21. More information and assistance with the application process are available from Nodaway County Economic Development at 660-582-4490.