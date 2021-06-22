BARNARD, Mo. — Just a little over 17 years after graduating from South Nodaway, current high school Principal Dustin Skoglund will be taking over as superintendent for his alma mater on July 1.
The school’s selection of the incoming superintendent was announced a month after Superintendent Johnnie Silkett announced his retirement after seven years with the district at a SouthNodaway Board of Education meeting in October 2020.
“I’m humbled to be trusted with that legacy,” Skoglund said.
School board member David Klamm described Skoglund as the obvious choice for the position given his experience in the district and his drive to do what’s best for the kids in the district.
“The best candidate was in-house,” Klamm said.
Skoglund’s career in education, in many respects, follows in the family business. His father is a former superintendent, his mother worked in the central office at South Nodaway, his grandmother and grandfather were educators and his brother is a college professor.
Education was not always the career path on Skoglund’s radar. He originally attended Northwest Missouri State University as a computer science major before shifting to secondary education. But returning and staying in the area was something always on the table.
“It’s home,” Skoglund said of the school district and surrounding area.
Shortly after graduating from college, Skoglund returned to South Nodaway to be a junior high school social studies teacher. Since then he has donned many hats, including coach of many sports teams, athletic director and most recently high school principal.
In taking over the position, Skoglund said he is excited and knows that the district’s direction isn’t under “one person’s stewardship.” Skoglund, Silkett and Klam all described the atmosphere of the 160- to 170-student school district as one of family with a unified goal among staff and those in the community.
“Our focus has always remained on what is best for our kids here,” Skoglund said. “I think that sounds cheesy, but that’s been easy because that’s been the approach of multiple predecessors, in both my position (superintendent and the principal) and staff and teachers alike.”
Ascension to the district’s lead position is likely to bring new challenges, Skoglund said, but he has been preparing for them. He worked closely with Silkett getting a close look at the ins-and-outs of the superintendent position firsthand. Silkett said he had “had him in mind for years” as a person that could take over the role when he retired.
Skoglund said the style of leadership required is different from his position as principal, noting that a principal makes a lot of snap decisions, but a superintendent will make decisions based on the bigger picture.
“I would say to anyone taking over a position where the buck stops with them, that you always have more time than you think to make a decision,” Silkett said.
Skoglund will be inheriting a few questions, many of which relate to the pandemic, but said he has had a lot of practice already and the district has a “fantastic staff” that is very capable of working together to help him.
Another thing Skoglund will be inheriting is around a $1 million bond project. Construction has begun at the district with the money allocated toward a greenhouse that is already on site, a new Ag learning space and multipurpose building, among other things.
Managing a construction project of this size is a concern for Skoglund, but his involvement in the planning process and the willingness of mentors like Silkett to help, he’s confident in his ability to see the task through correctly.
The new position will represent many changes for Skoglund, but he’s focused on the reason he, and others in the district, started their careers: educating the next generation and maintaining a strong connection with the students.