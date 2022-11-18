WILCOX, Mo. — A Skidmore woman was taken to the hospital after a collision near Wilcox on Wednesday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday when a 2014 Ford driven by Annette C. Mullins, 60, of Skidmore, and a 2019 Kenworth driven by Daniel R. Sullenger, 33, also of Skidmore, both entered the intersection of Galaxy Road and 240th Street about two miles south of Wilcox at the same time. Mullins was headed west on 240th and Sullenger was headed south on Galaxy Road.