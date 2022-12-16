10-22-20 Skidmore Food Pantry 2.jpg (copy)
Skidmore City Hall is located at 108 S. Walnut St. The Board of Aldermen met last week to discuss an ongoing and even larger water loss issue.

SKIDMORE, Mo. — City employee Cassie Partridge told the Skidmore Board of Aldermen at last week’s meeting that the city’s water leak woes persist with even more city usage tallied this month by Public Water Supply District No. 1.

For the month of November, the city was charged for 1,831,000 gallons of water usage. The city only charged its customers — local residents — for 349,000 gallons, leaving 1,482,000 gallons of water use unaccounted for by the city.

