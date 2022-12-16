SKIDMORE, Mo. — City employee Cassie Partridge told the Skidmore Board of Aldermen at last week’s meeting that the city’s water leak woes persist with even more city usage tallied this month by Public Water Supply District No. 1.
For the month of November, the city was charged for 1,831,000 gallons of water usage. The city only charged its customers — local residents — for 349,000 gallons, leaving 1,482,000 gallons of water use unaccounted for by the city.
“It’s climbing,” City Clerk Meagan Morrow said.
The city has been battling increasingly larger water leaks since October, when Partridge brought to the board’s attention a 420,000-gallon water leak, using descriptors like “astronomical,” and “ginormous.”
Since then the city has issued boil advisories after finding water leaks in various locations throughout town. In November, the city issued a letter to town residents that it had found two water leaks and, with the help of a member of the Missouri Rural Water Association, repaired them.
“This is hopefully our large leaks we have been dealing with since late summer,” the letter explained.
Now, it seems the issue has not been solved, and is only continuing to worsen.
Morrow believes the main coming into town has been checked against the app and found to be correctly tallying water usage.
“But it’s worth looking at again,” she said. “Everything is worth looking at again at this rate.”
According to the water operations and maintenance report from Jonathan Eckstein of PeopleService Inc., he and Partridge went over places to look for water leaks and how to determine if the water found is from a leak or ground water. In this process, they found a leak on Dec. 2 in front of Newton Hall and possibly a second leak coming from buildings north of the round house as well.
Eckstein suggested in his report that the city repair the leak in front of Newton Hall, which he believes is likely to be close to a fire hydrant, and then hold off on investigating the leak for at least a week to allow for possible dissipation of the faint amount of chlorine found there which may be due to cross-contamination from a neighboring pipe, to better trace other leaks.
Adding to an already difficult situation, the city has had a difficult time finding available and affordable contractors to make repairs when leaks are found.
“Everybody’s very, very busy, and so the only thing we can do right now is catch someone who isn’t as busy,” Partridge said. “That’s why it took … more than two days to get this one repaired. I had to have another operator help find me someone to come over here, because it was weakened so bad.”
The city approved a motion for city staff to be able to hire an affordable contractor to repair leaks for under a $2,500 limit.
Morrow said a recent contractor charged the city $275 to repair a leak, which she said is unheard of. Searching for the best price is slowing the repair process.
“I don’t think we have time,” she said. “We can’t find people to do the work, so I don’t think we have time to wait.”
Alderwoman Kim Fetterer asked if the city is only looking for contractors inside the county.
Partridge said, no, they’ve called people in Nebraska and Iowa as well. The contractor who fixed a leak for the city last week came from just outside King City in DeKalb County.
“You get the same answer every time, ‘I’m just so busy unless it’s an emergency and even if it’s an emergency, I probably can’t get there for a day or maybe two days,’” Partridge said.
Alderwoman Teresa Carter said time is a big factor. Morrow suggested a dollar cap to get someone in and working on a repair if and when a leak is found. Should the job find itself exceed $2,500, board members should be called.
“These two have worked very well … getting the best workers in, getting things done for us, so I think we can still trust them to make these decisions, bring them before us,” Carter said. “We trust their judgment. They’re our city employees. They have our best interests (in mind).”
Sewer project
Mayor Jill Wieland read a report from Emily Wicoff, of Snyder and Associates, who was unable to attend last week’s meeting. Her report noted that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources has reassigned personnel to the city’s sewer project to get it moving again.
She said the first step is to set up a survey of the land to be purchased by the city for the plant renovation.
Since the city didn’t receive the American Rescue Plan Act funds it applied for, the plan for financing the project returns to a combination of a Missouri DNR State Revolving Fund loan, a Missouri DNR grant and Community Development Block Grant funds.
“If we have these funds available why not go ahead and take care of the infrastructure, getting the load and the stress off of the system already,” Fetterer said.
Wieland said it’s a good idea to ask Wicoff during a meeting set for this week.
“We definitely need to get moving, be proactive,” Wieland said.
Other news
- Aldermen approved setting the city’s Missouri Primacy Fee at $5.28 and $21 as of Jan. 1. This is a set standard rate required by the state to provide funding for laboratory services and activities the state must perform.
- Board members approved an ordinance increasing the sewer rate to $35 flat rate and $5 per 1,000 gallons after that. This will take the city to within 2 percent of the median house income required by the state for the city to apply for and receive funding opportunities, Morrow said she was told by Mary West-Calcagno with the Missouri Rural Water Association.
- The Skidmore Ballpark has been prepared for high school play. Morrow told the board that Luke Coffelt moved the dirt to prepare the infield and that the field meets all requirements for the Nodaway Thunder to host games on the field in the spring. The city still plans to talk with both school districts to finalize details.
- The Skidmore Ballpark Association has not paid the city for use of the city field. Alderwoman Carter said she was told they were still working to find receipts for repairs made during the season. She also expressed the importance to have it paid by the end of the year.
- Board members approved the purchase of a forklift attachment for the tractor at a cost of around $1,350.
- The board approved using donated funds to pay an estimated $5,000 to the Missouri Rural Water Association to map the city water system including the location of valves, meters, flush-outs, hydrants and mains, manholes, sewer mains and any pertinent information on infrastructure.
- Board members passed a harassment ordinance denoting unlawful acts and the penalty for each instance of not less than $100 and not more than $500. Specific offenses may be found at City Hall.
- The board approved a sewer system ordinance provided by the Missouri Rural Water Association.
- Board members discussed how it is a resident’s responsibility to repair downspouts to help with stormwater inflow and infiltration. Eckstein told the board that it’s about $80 for a gallon of liquid smoke to perform a smoke test to find leaks. Partridge said she would get right on that since the 2015 test is likely out of date.
- The city noted that cleanouts throughout town must be covered to help with inflow and infiltration. Eckstein brought many cleanout covers with him to last week’s meeting. He said they are free.
- The city estimated the charge for repair and replacement of a new water meter damaged at 517 S. Walnut to be $205, since a portion of the meter was not damaged and able to be reused. The board reiterated that damage to the meters, which are city property, will be charged to residents. Partridge suggested putting something ornamental near the meter, so it’s not struck with a vehicle or lawnmower.
- In grant news, the city received approval from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust to purchase six, 4-row aluminum bleachers for the ballpark. “It’ll be great for Skidmore,” Wieland said. Morrow said Chance Gallager has been providing services for the grant writing.
- In more grant news, the Skidmore Depot Museum received $8,000 in grants and donations to improve handicapped accessibility at the museum. Carter said the city will need to put out for bids in keeping with a historic look at the facility.
- Brandon Fetterer informed the board that the flags at the cemetery need to be replaced since they are tattered. He also informed people that the Skidmore branch of the U.S. Post Office final dates for sending Christmas mail: Dec. 17 for First Class; Dec. 19 for Priority Mail; and Dec. 23 for Priority Express.
- The city is seeking to purchase a Native American grave marker for an unmarked Native American grave in Smith Cemetery. Currently marked only by a few stones, the city would like to preserve the historic grave for generations to come. Morrow has done extensive research to locate the correct tribe and has been in contact with the tribe’s chairperson. The city is seeking donations to help purchase a marker. Donations may be mailed to Skidmore City Hall, P.O. Box 15, Skidmore, MO 64487.