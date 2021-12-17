SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen decided last week during its regular meeting at Newton Hall, to replace the keyed locks on the depot building and the concession stand at the ballfield with code locks in order to better accommodate all who use the facilities.
The topic of keys to city-owned property has been discussed in previous board meetings, specifically relating to the need for those with keys to return them to the city. Having already replaced the locks due to keys being unaccounted for, the city had been attempting to not need to do it again and sent a letter to those officials it knew had keys.
Over the weekend, Skidmore Depot Committee member Cindy Kenny posted to social media about the city’s two-paragraph letter asking for the return of the keys. At Thursday’s meeting she spent about 13 minutes reading a statement to the board detailing the work her committee has done at the depot and stated that there is no open communication and that the letter felt like a “slap in the face,” after all she and others had done to revive the depot museum.
The letter, written by city attorney Miles Figg requested the keys be returned when not in use in order for the city to “have the ability to access and maintain control of city property.” It also stated the city is agreeable to allow the committee to keep one set of keys for its work.
Newly sworn in Mayor Jill Wieland said she has always appreciated the work that the committee members have done at the museum and stressed the city would like to have more regular contact with the committee in order to solve issues before they’re aired publicly on social media. She explained that if the committee members had contacted the city with its concerns, they might have learned about the plans for changing locks to a coded system.
Cheryl Huston, depot committee member, said they also have no way of knowing when someone sends a donation to the city.
City Clerk Meagan Morrow handed her a list of donations during the meeting. It was briefly discussed that the committee might take over duties to write thank you cards for those donations.
Wieland asked that any future concerns be directed to Alderwoman Teresa Carter, Museum Committee board representative.
Water meter project
Since winter is coming and work likely couldn’t be accomplished anyway, Wieland suggested the board table the water meter project until March to gather ideas and more information.
“I think that would be wise,” Alderman Marvin Sumy said.
Morrow said the city has until 2024 to assign to a project any American Rescue Plan funds and until 2026 to actually spend them.
“I think we just need to take a step back and re-look at this, I think Weiland said.
Carter suggested doing a community survey to get ideas for what infrastructure needs are important to community members.
Wieland agreed and said they can work on that in the next couple of months.
The board approved a motion to table the topic until March and work on a community survey.
Ballpark contract
Jessie Smith was on hand to discuss the ballpark association’s contract with the city to use the city field. The conversation stems from a $200 payment the city received for the annual contract, which is $200 less than expected.
According to Smith the association paid less due to its upkeep of the field, like spraying and the regular before-and-after game field preparation. She also noted that the $200 did not cover the full cost of their work and some came out of their own pocket.
“You guys did an awesome job,” Wieland said.
Wieland then asked that in the future, that the association keep and provide to the city an itemized list of expenditures for upkeep, because the city would like to work with them.
“We’re a community,” said Carter. “We need to work together.”
Other business
- City Hall will have new hours starting Jan. 1, 2022. City Hall will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays; 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. on Fridays. The city will keep Tuesdays and Thursdays subject to close for any reason. Appointments may be made.
- The board approved a new ordinance setting the city’s Sunshine Law policy in line with state statute regarding open records requests.
- Board members approved removing Robert Manning and adding Wieland to the city’s banking information.
- Brandon Fetterer, with the Skidmore Post Office, spoke to the audience and board about mailboxes and why its important they’re set appropriately otherwise mail can be on hold.
- Due to lack of cold storage space, turkeys and hams that the city purchased for residents with food pantry donation funds will be available in batches, according to Morrow. The meat will be available to residents with Skidmore addresses. Dates for distribution will be announced.
- The city received $5,225 from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust for specific depot repairs. The city has received some bids. No decision has been made about which contractor will complete the work.