SKIDMORE, Mo. — Skidmore City Clerk Meagan Morrow told the Board of Aldermen during last week’s regular meeting that the city will receive a 2014 Chevy Silverado thanks to a gift from TransCanada.
“We’re only waiting on the title then it’s ours,” Morrow said.
She explained that previous Skidmore mayor Sandy Wright had started the request in 2019. Morrow took over the work of filing paperwork and staying in contact with the company.
Morrow said city staff and employees working around town would use the truck.
Board members approved selling the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado currently used by city employees when the truck arrives.
In another good turn, the city was informed it would receive more funding from Nodaway County American Rescue Plan funds.
“So we should have another $30,000 for another project after water,” Morrow said.
Other Skidmore news
- Board members voted to not hire someone to help part-time with mowing season. After moving the item on the agenda to later in the meeting, and with some discussion, the board decided against hiring someone to help new city employee Martin Charles. He is still being trained in the water part of his job and had requested the assistance. The board agreed that most of his focus should be on the mowing and weed eating during the spring and summer.
- The board aprpoved allowing the water tanks to be turned on under the fire department’s name for use of filling trucks fatster. The city will provide keys to the department.
- Board members also approved the purchase of new QuickBooks software at $930 per year. “We’ve always just renewed 2019, we actually now have to choose a new version,” Morrow said. “… I’d rather have the bigger version and not be wrong or short than to struggle.”
- The board approved bidding out a project to repair an old pipe crossing a creek.
- Board members approved scheduling citywide garage sales for the first weekend in June and to invite Maitland and Graham residents to join.
- The city plans to mail all residents a letter about dog registration and a vet day scheduled for June.