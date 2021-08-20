SKIDMORE, Mo. — Last week Skidmore Depot Museum volunteers confronted the Skidmore Board of Aldermen regarding the payment of a contractor for work they believe to be incomplete at the museum.
Initially, volunteers Cheryl Huston and Cindy Kenny asked the board for receipts for the work stating they wanted to see the documents. City Clerk Meagan Morrow provided original bid documentation from contractor Jamie Price.
Incredulous that the city would pay the $10,050 for the work without receipts for materials or having viewed the work, Huston said further that she wouldn’t handle business that way.
The board asked why this wasn’t brought up before this meeting so steps could be taken before the bill was approved to be paid (July 8 meeting).
Huston said it had been at the previous meeting held with museum committee members before the July meeting.
City Attorney Miles Figg spoke and suggested that the two parties are truly on the same side and if the work stated on the bid had not been completed, the correct steps to be taken would be together to seek the contractor to finish the job.
He toured the exterior of the museum and received a list of items not completed according to Huston after the regular meeting.
Timeline
According to meeting minutes, repairs were first mentioned by Huston in October 2019. Within a month Jim Blessington provided a bid for work he wouldn’t be able to complete the work. Huston told The Forum two weeks ago that Blessington is a former shop teacher and is well-known to have knowledge in the construction area. That bid explained the work required at the museum and rang in at $22,350. At that same meeting, minutes noted that Price intended to bid, but had not yet submitted it.
Six months later, minutes from the May 14, 2020 meeting noted repair bids still needed to be submitted.
In June the museum committee formed with Huston and Kenny as members as well as volunteer Fran Jones, Alderwoman Teresa Carter and then-Mayor Sandy Wright. Price also submitted to the city (June 10, 2020) a bid of $20,900.
That bid included: installation of 10 new windows; apply 1x4 nailers for metal; apply new metal on exterior and accessories; apply new fascia and soffit; install two new entry doors; box two door end; fix rotten wood where needed; fix floor on inside; odds and ends on inside.
Price was asked to reduce the bid because the museum had only received donations and grants around $10,000. Two months later he resubmitted a bid for $10,400.
That bid included: tearing off siding on south side; apply new wood siding on south side; install one new window on south side; take two doors out and box in with new siding; fix rotten window trim around the building; fix holes in soffit on west side; fix rotten wood siding around building; fix rotten fascia around building; fix hole in floor on the inside; tear off paneling on inside of backroom; fix ceiling tile on inside backroom; go around seal with paintable caulk; odds and ends; and remove all trash and debris.
On July 6, 2021 he submitted a statement of $10,050 noting two credits. The bill explained that he didn’t replace window trim around the two north side windows and didn’t install ceiling tile in the backroom so he credited the city that amount.
At last week’s meeting the board suggested an update might be forthcoming at the Sept. 9 meeting regarding next steps on the depot.
Court update
Figg provided a municipal court update noting that Judge Robert Rice found Arthur Mack guilty in court on July 8 therefore resolving the issue in favor of the city.
According to the judgment Mack is ordered to pay a $500 fine and attorney’s fees in the amount of $1,984 for a total of $2,484. Figg said he had 30 days to pay.
The attorney also noted that he believed the Stanton v. City of Skidmore case to be fully resolved. Though there were, “a handful of days to file an appeal.”
According to a judgment from Circuit Court Judge Corey K. Herron, summary judgment was granted to the defendant, the city of Skidmore, against plaintiff Rick Stanton in regard to the city’s second counterclaim for a declaratory judgment that the plaintiff is in violation of the city of Skidmore’s Ordinance 2018-POS-B (circa 2018).
Each party was to bear its own costs including attorney’s fees.
Other news
- Board members approved foundation repairs at Newton Hall and the water plant to be completed by Rob Wilmes and Tanner Chaney, city employee. The pair bid $900 for the job.
- The board approved junkyard applications for 304 S. Ash St. and a renewal for the Johnson residence on East Cherry Street. Later in the meeting resident and former alderwoman Rana Killingsworth noted the East Cherry Street location didn’t have a complete fence. Figg said the city should contact the land owner and suggest they complete their fence.
- Board members approved the renewal of a CD at Bank Midwest and to update authorized users to include Mayor Robert Manning and Mayor Pro-tem Jill Wieland, and remove former mayor Sandy Wright and Killingsworth.
- The board also heard from Emily Wicoff, civil engineer with Snyder & Associates Inc. about the need to have Mayor Robert Manning become a signer of all the paperwork for funding, grants and loans regarding the ongoing sewer project.
- Board members approved giving Wright her final paycheck as mayor earlier than normal.
- The city had canceled providing TEFAP services. According to the agenda the Skidmore Christian Church may take it over since it is a 501(C)3. It was unclear whether that would occur.
- No discussion was held regarding the new business item labeled: “Rick Stanton buyout proposal for $200,000.” Alderwoman Wieland said, “I don’t think the land is worth that much.” No other comments were made.
- Street committee member and city employee Tanner Chaney said Mid America Road builders plan to provide a quote for street repairs. The company is making the rounds in northwest Missouri and planned to give one to the city.
- The Second Harvest Community Food Bank Fresh Mobile Pantry food drop is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26 and Sept. 23 at the city ball park. The agenda noted it may begin early.
- Discussion about demolition bids was tabled until more information could be acquired.
- In closed session on July 8, the board approved ending employment with Andi Thieman, code enforcer. The city is now searching for a replacement. Contact City Hall at 660-928-3281 for more information or to apply.