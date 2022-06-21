SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to apply for additional grant money to finalize the funding for its yearslong sewer project to update the city’s sewer plant.
Emily Wicoff, with Snyder & Associates, suggested the city apply for more open state American Rescue Plan Act funds, specifically funding designated by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for sewer projects.
She said the window to complete the application is short. It is due to be uploaded on the state website by July 14, making the city’s next steps quick. Wicoff had with her the four-page application and noted that wastewater projects are one of the four key categories for which the state is planning to delegate the funds.
Wicoff also suggested that if it’s possible the city could also add into the project redoing its old sewer lines.
“We don’t know how this will work out,” she said, but explained applications will be competitive and it was definitely worth the effort.
With regard to the current sewer project, part of the deal is a land sale that Wicoff is still attempting to make happen. She said it has been difficult, but believes to have found the right person to talk to at Bank of America.
“This is the key piece that I need to hash out for you,” Wicoff said.
She and City Clerk Meagan Morrow were going to plan to meet within the next two weeks to work on uploading the application, which is likely to take an hour depending on internet speed.
In other water/sewer news, the board approved a new contract agreement with PeopleService.
“We don’t have a choice do we?” Alderman Tim Slagle asked sarcastically.
Board members briefly discussed whether there would be a penalty if the city decided to end the contract early. Alderwoman Teresa Carter pressed that the city should ask, even if the contract says either party may end the contract with a 90-day notice.
Other news
- The city hired Cassie Partridge at a rate of $15 per hour to perform city maintenance duties. Some of those duties will include becoming licensed to operate the city’s sewer plant, mowing and weed whacking city properties.
- The board approved hiring Noah Farnan and Skyler Chesnut at a rate of $12 per hour to help with mowing and weed whacking until Partridge is available to start her job after giving two weeks’ notice at her current job.
- The city accepted a high bid of $3,200 from Mack McGinness of Burlington Junction for the city’s old truck. The city recently received a newer used truck from TransCanada Pipeline to be used by a city employee. Board members discussed using the funds for something for the community, like Alderwoman Kim Fetterrer suggested — perhaps installing a handicapped ramp at the Skidmore Depot Museum.
- Morrow told the board that the city recently received all of the new water meters to be installed. She and the board agreed to reach out to White Cloud Engineering for installation services.
- Board members accepted an offer of $700 from Luke Coffelt, of Skidmore, to purchase the city’s honey wagon.
- The city received a grant of $19,800 to purchase ballfield sugar clay. Morrow said the clay will have to be sourced and transported. Mayor Jill Wieland said this additional clay will allow Nodaway Thunder ballgames to be played in Skidmore next year.
- Board members approved a city cellphone contract for the city employee to sign.
- The city has officially closed the brush dump site so that the area may be prepared for the Punkin Show tractor pull. It will be closed through the show, which is scheduled for July 29-31.
- City attorney Miles Figg told the board that Skidmore resident Rick Stanton filed a notice of appeal of the finding in the city’s nuisance case against him. He noted there are other options to help prompt a cleanup that he would discuss at a later time.