SKIDMORE, Mo. — With its water meter project nearing completion, the Skidmore Board of Aldermen heard from a city employee about some of the difficulties encountered during the installation.
City employee Cassie Partridge told The Forum on Monday that there have been some unforeseen issues during the project, some of which included customers harassing contractors.
“We have had a few customers that have not only come out and not only harassed me and the contractor about the installation, but (about) how they don’t think they’re working right,” she said.
That has been an ongoing concern the city has been vocal about. Numerous times, they’ve stated during meetings and posted to social media that the new meters are going to work much better than the old ones, and that they will likely show more water use.
The harassment has had gotten so bad, that the city decided to purchase orange safety cones and orange tape to establish a work safety zone that no one is allowed to enter or approach anyone working inside of.
According to the board’s Nov. 10 meeting minutes, the board will draft an assault and harassment ordinance to be approved at its December meeting.
It is not only harassment that Partridge said she has been dealing with, but also new meters being broken by customers. A broken meter costs $250 to replace. That cost will be assessed to the resident, in an updated water ordinance set to be approved at the next meeting.
Part of what has taken the project so long is that a lot of the old parts, such as meter setters in the pits, were in disrepair. Some of the pits themselves needed repaired.
“We still have some that need repaired, but it’s getting too cold to be doing stuff like that,” she said.
Partridge said she has two meters left — one residential and one commercial — and is only waiting on parts to complete the project.
“It wasn’t a bad project,” she said. “It was a learning experience for sure, but yeah, I’ll be glad to be done with it.”
Once they’re installed, she thinks the upkeep will be the same as the previous meters, but the billing side of the project is yet to come and may bring about more concern from residents.
When the final two meters are installed, someone from USA Bluebook, the water meter provider, will come to town for the software installation and training.
“I think it’s gonna be a whole big deal,” Partridge said.
In a letter to Skidmore residents from City Hall, the city explains that the meters are city property and that tampering with a meter, blocking a meter or preventing it from working or being read in any way is a violation of the city’s water ordinance and is subject to fine or prosecution.
Water leaks and Missouri Rural Water Association
The city found two water leaks in town and repaired them.
“This is hopefully our large leaks we have been dealing with since late summer,” noted a letter to Skidmore residents.
The city recommends water customers add their telephone number to their water bill account so they can be contacted directly in event of a water emergency. The city has had two boil advisories for two leaks in the past two months. To contact the city, call 660-928-3281, email skidmore@nwmo.net or visit skidmoremo.org.
Mary West-Cacagno, with the Missouri Rural Water Association, did a rates study and discussed DNR sewer violations at the Nov. 10 meeting.
According to meeting minutes, Skidmore rates need to be at 2 percent of the median house income for both water and sewer. Water rates are at the threshold, but sewer is not. Charging $1 on the base sewer fee without volume or raising the sewer base to $45 were two options discussed. It will be discussed during the December meeting.
The city is set to receive an administrative order in April 2023 on the ammonia levels and facility violations. Skidmore’s wastewater discharge permit expires in September 2024 with new limits on E. coli and ammonia on the new permit. Skidmore has been on a violation hold since 2015 while it worked to upgrade its facility. In 2018, voters approved a $1 million bond for the sewer plant project. Since the city was not approved for state ARPA funding through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the city will now need to get started seeking Community Block Development Grants and USDA funding options. West-Cacagno suggested the city meet with DNR to discuss options.
Another issue slowing the plant upgrade project is land acquisition. According to meeting minutes, the land trust prohibits the sale of the land. City Attorney Miles Figg plans to start the eminent domain process for the city to acquire the land.
Other news
- Two aldermen seats will be up election in April. Alderwoman Teresa Carter’s seat will open and the seat held by Marvin Sumy, who had been filling in for former Alderwoman Jeanise Schwebach, will shift back to a two-year term. Candidates may begin filing Tuesday, Dec. 6 through Tuesday, Dec. 27 at City Hall.
- The first coat of paint at the Skidmore Depot Museum is complete. The board complimented Carter on her work. The museum received a Brownlee State Historical Grant for $500 to be used for educational purposes.
- The board plans to meet with Josh Sock from the Ball Association to discuss late payments, park maintenance and payments now being due upfront before the start of the season.