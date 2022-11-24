10-22-20 Skidmore Food Pantry 2.jpg (copy)
Skidmore City Hall is located at 108 S. Walnut St. The Board of Aldermen met Nov. 10 at Newton Hall and discussed with city employee Cassie Partridge the difficulties experienced during the city's water meter installation project.

SKIDMORE, Mo. — With its water meter project nearing completion, the Skidmore Board of Aldermen heard from a city employee about some of the difficulties encountered during the installation.

City employee Cassie Partridge told The Forum on Monday that there have been some unforeseen issues during the project, some of which included customers harassing contractors.

