SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance setting standards for its committees during its meeting last week at Newton Hall.
Board members discussed the new ordinance — signed by Mayor Jill Wieland on Thursday, Jan. 6, and now in effect — which formalizes the duties and expectations of committees and subcommittees that operate under the city of Skidmore’s governmental body.
In Section 4 of Ordinance Committees/Sub-Committees-2022, committees shall make recommendations to the board and city staff regarding policies, regulations, marketing, development strategies, activities, fundraisers, repairs, work and grants that retain and enhance the structure they oversee on behalf of the city.
Skidmore City Attorney Miles Figg told the board since it approved the ordinance that it is necessary the board take action and create formal committees.
While no action was taken last week to formalize the city’s current committees, the board lists six committees on its agenda each month: Streets - Alderman Marvin Sumy and City Employee Tanner Chaney as committee members; Water/Sewer – Sumy and Chaney; Parks/Ball Park – Alderwomen Tracy Shewey and Jeanise Schwebach; Grants – Alderwoman Teresa Carter and City Clerk Meagan Morrow; Cemeteries – Carter and Schwebach; and Museum – Carter.
According to the ordinance a committee head must be a member of the board of aldermen, but the rest of any committee may be organized as its membership determines. That committee head must “act as liaison, decision maker and reporter for all necessary communications between the committee and any other second party.”
For example, the Skidmore Depot Museum Committee head is Alderwoman Carter. The committee undoubtedly will include volunteer Cheryl Huston who has been point person up to this point, but it is Carter who is responsible for any communications from the committee. From now on, as required by the ordinance, the committee will be required to meet periodically, and Carter will be required to be at all meetings. However, she may select a fill-in should she not be able to attend a meeting.
The ordinance also requires committees keep a record of their proceedings and provide agendas and minutes as they may be requested.
Alderwoman Shewey, sworn in earlier in the meeting as the most recent addition to the board, brought up the concern that now someone would now have a “bigger chore” to take minutes and they would need to be reported to the board.
“I’m kind of on the fence about it, but I can see where it’s going,” she said before the 3-0 vote. Sumy was not in attendance.
In other ordinance business, the board discussed a new social media policy for the city and upon recommendation from Figg, who was seeing it for the first time, tabled the topic for a later date.
Board members began discussing a new employee handbook, but encountered several concerns regarding language and decided to table it as well after Figg suggested a brief review.
“I’m not going to pass it,” said Shewey. “I’ve got too many questions.”
Ballot language
The board did approve Ordinance ElectionForgo2022 which provides the April 5 election ballot language for the city’s second attempt at asking voters to approve a cost-saving measure for elections with the same number of candidates as open seats.
The language reads as follows: “Shall the City of Skidmore, Missouri, be authorized to forgo its annual election if the number of candidates who filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in office to be filled by the election?”
Morrow stated that this would help the city save money by allowing it to not incur the cost of an election if only the same number of people filed as there are open seats to be filled.
She said last time the city put the issue on the ballot, there was some concern about it blocking write-in candidates. She explained that the deadline to file as an official write-in candidate is much closer to the election date and that this would not hinder people from filing as write-in candidates.
In other election news, the board provided copies of a sample April 5 Skidmore election ballot to community members in the audience. According to sample ballot, only one person has filed to run for a two-year term as mayor: incumbent Jill Wieland. With regard to board seats, two seats will be open: Schwebach’s and Sumy’s. Sumy filed to run again for his position. Community members Kimberly Fetterer and Timothy Slagle filed for the other open seat.
Other news
- Board members briefly discussed the possibility of providing a plastics recycling bin for community members, as Huston requested. No decision was made.
- Huston also mentioned that on Dec. 28, Clinton L Allen Monuments LLC, of Maryville, cleaned, free of charge, the headstone of Skidmore veteran Sam R. Albright, who served on the USS Duncan that was destroyed during WWII. Albright’s body was never recovered, she said. The headstone had become very worn down and illegible. “They did a really good job,” Huston said.
- Board members discussed the possibility of purchasing Nodaway Thunder Flags or taking donations. Figg suggested any fundraising or purchase of those type things be left to Skidmore Community Betterment.
- Chaney said the city water system was marked in compliance during its Missouri Department of Natural Resources inspection. It was suggested the city erect a fence around the pit near the apartment complex, drain standing water in the pit and remove some corrosion found on a pipe.
- Board members discussed increasing the deposit required to have city water turned on to $200. It’s currently $150. Figg suggested the board review the city ordinance regarding whether it can hold landlords responsible when renters run up a bill and then move. Board members tabled the topic.
- During the open comment portion of the meeting, Fetterer brought forth a proposal to place two (possibly three) large “Welcome to Skidmore” signs at entrances to town that will allow local business owners to pay to place a logo or sign of their own upon them. She believes it would help provide visibility to local businesses, of which she said there are plenty. “I was really shocked after working over at the restaurant to find out that we have a lot of people in this town that own their own businesses,” she said. “We’ve got almost one on every corner of this town.” The board didn’t take any action on the proposal.