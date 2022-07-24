Skidmore truck

The city of Skidmore’s new truck donated by TransCanada is shown with the new city decals. The truck will be used for city work.

 CITY OF SKIDMORE PHOTO

SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen revoked its junkyard ordinance during last week’s meeting at Newton Hall.

According to City Clerk Meagan Morrow, the revocation will not allow the construction of any junkyards within city limits.

