SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen revoked its junkyard ordinance during last week’s meeting at Newton Hall.
According to City Clerk Meagan Morrow, the revocation will not allow the construction of any junkyards within city limits.
On Monday city staff was working to notify the two previous junkyard owners of the revocation of the ordinance that had originally allowed this option if certain criteria were met, i.e. a tall opaque fence, etc.
In other business, the board approved a new contract with increased rates from Porter Trash. According to meeting minutes, this is the first time the company has raised rates for the city since 2009.
Residential pickup will be $20; poly carts are $7, dumpsters will be $60 and the housing rate will be $130. A new haul fee will be $150 per container in addition to dump fees for cleanup services in town.
The city set an hourly rate of $15 per hour for hired help. The board approved paying resident Kenny Shewey for his nine accumulated hours and Tracy Shewey for her 23.5 accumulated hours.
Other business
