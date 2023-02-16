SKIDMORE, Mo. — The city of Skidmore received a surprise inspection of its sewer plant in late January by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
“Right now we’re under a lot of scrutiny,” said Mayor Jill Wieland.
City employee Cassie Partridge said it was the coldest day of the year so the inspector didn’t stay long. She expects a list of violations.
According to Jonathan Eckstein of PeopleService, the contractor that runs the sewer plant, the inspector said that since the plant is out of compliance, there’s little she needs to write up. But the inspector did note the lack of operation and maintenance manuals for the facility.
“I ended up putting together a quick O&M packet right after the inspection,” Eckstein said.
Partridge said she sent it off to DNR.
As far back as Forum records could show, the city’s sewer project has been underway since at least 2017.
It is currently out of compliance in several aspects of the sewer treatment plant, like higher than allowed ammonia content among others.
A lot of it city officials believe is due to the trickling filter system not working, and this year they’re focusing more on that repair than the construction of a new facility.
Last month the city parted ways with its former engineering company, Snyder and Associates, and put out a request for bids from new firms.
Mary West-Calcagno, with the Missouri Rural Water Association, told the board that the State Revolving Fund application must be received by the state by March 1. Without having an engineering firm on board, she is unsure what DNR is going to want to see regarding intended use.
The plan has changed considerably from what it was when Snyder and Associates was involved. West-Calcagno told the board that she has explained to DNR the goal of the now smaller project is focused on repairing the trickling filter so it works, repairing any bad valves at the plant, inflow and infiltration in the collection system and potentially a UV system.
“But that’s for the engineer to decide once they come on board,” she said.
She said the city did pay for the Snyder assessment so it can be used by the city to offer more information to another firm.
The city emailed a request for bids to several firms throughout the area. City Clerk Meagan Morrow told the board that they have heard back from one. City employee Cassie Partridge said she gave one tour on Feb. 8, and spoke with another firm.
“It’s hard because they have questions that we don’t know (the answers to),” Morrow said.
The city’s deadline to receive bids for the job is 31 days after publishing its ad on Feb. 2.
Another slight kink in the project involves how the city Evergy bills were set up.
Morrow told the board that the city has 13 different accounts with Evergy. While trying to reorganize the names and locations on those bills, she found that many of them have not been correctly identified since 2008. She said parks billed as water, and sewer has been billed as parks.
“It has been a hot mess,” she said. “So moving forward next month it will be accurate. Any time before that has not been.”
It took several hours on the phone with serial numbers from each meter to correctly set it up.
Partridge said that all the numbers the city has used up to this point about its water usage have “been wrong.”
What does that mean for the city’s rate study? West-Calcagno said it will just be changing a line in a spreadsheet, “unless it’s … $40,000 ... it won’t make that much difference.”
Nonprofit water usage
Kenny Shewey, with the Skidmore Fire Department, was in the audience to discuss the much larger water/sewer bill the department received. He noted it accounted for water used fighting a fire in town, which they previously had not been charged for by the city.
Alderwoman Kim Fetterer said the city is not responsible for nonprofit organizations’ water usage and as part of getting the city’s water financials in order, the bills went out with higher amounts on them. Though she agreed that the fire department shouldn’t have to pay that bill, she said that the impetus to make the change is actually on the department, not the city.
The department will have to track the usage in some way and report it to the city and/or the city’s water provider Public Water Supply District No. 1. Alderman Tim Slagle suggested the addition of a new meter to track when tanks are filled for firefighting.
Shewey said the department’s new building project is still moving forward with “baby steps,” and maybe that will be the best time to implement a new meter.
Fetterer said Eric Hartman, State Fire Mutual Aid regional coordinator, told her that water used in an emergency capacity may be written off, but the department must do the work.
“Unfortunately the city of Skidmore is too poor to continue to pay everybody else’s bills,” she said. “As far as our sewer plant is concerned, if we want to receive the USDA funding that they’re giving us to take care of our sewer plant, all nonprofits are going to have to start paying at least the base rate.”
The fire department had been charged only $8 per month by the city prior to the most recent bills going out.
She said “it’s heartbreaking and unfortunate,” but “a necessary evil,” in order for Skidmore to progress.
“If we don’t get this loan, our system is going to fail and we’ll start getting fined,” Fetterer said. “We start getting fined this year to the tune of $100 a day for the first 30 days.”
After that she said it goes up to $250 on day 31 and it jumps up to $1,000 a day.
“If nothing gets done and we start getting fined after the first of April — we start seriously getting fined by the state — we will be Quitman by December,” Fetterer said.
Wieland said she loves the department and that she appreciates the “tremendous amount of work in the community and surrounding communities.”
The board agreed to remove a city dumpster from the fire department’s property and will charge the department the base rate of $35 on the sewer and $44 for water.
Water tower
A photo and informational booklet provided to the Skidmore Board of Aldermen by Pittsburg Tank & Tower Group, of Henderson, Kentucky, shows numerous rust spots inside the Skidmore water tower.
City officials were surprised at the number of rust spots, considering the company inspected the tank only a year ago.
“This is not one year,” said Fetterer. “No.”
Partridge said the city is required to have an annual inspection of the water tower because of the USDA loan the city received for its installation. City officials were unsure when the tank had been installed, but with help from former mayor Tracy Shewey who was in the audience, narrowed the build to just before 2012, because that’s when the city hooked up to PWSD No. 1.
At a cost of just over $9,200 the tank was inspected and the company found three issues — the lack of a safety rail on the ladder, another safety railing issue at the top and the aforementioned rust.
“That is something that we need to figure out how to take care of and that’s probably not going to be cheap,” Partridge said.
She said Pittsburg didn’t let the city know they were going to be in town and cut off all the city’s locks, so they’ll need to be replaced.
After asking how long they were in town, Alderman Marvin Sumy said, “Jesus, that’s two hours of work to make $9,000.”
Fetterer and Partridge told the board that they spoke with another tank company that could possibly save the city some money on its inspection next year; she estimated around $5,000.
West-Calcagno said it might be possible for the city to use some of the ARPA funds it already has to pay for the project. The board made no decision about the upcoming work on the tower.
Other news
- United Fiber won the bid to build out fiber in the Skidmore area, but Morrow said it likely won’t be until 2025, at the end of the company’s four-year project. Partridge said the company announced they’re starting in St. Joseph. “But the initiative was to get it into rural areas,” Alderwoman Teresa Carter said. According to information from United Fiber, it estimates completion of the build in the Skidmore area by Dec. 31, 2023.
- The board approved the purchase of Missouri Rural Water Association’s SUBS billing software, which will work with the new meters installed throughout town.
- Partridge said she had a portion of the sewer plant scoped with a camera and it looks like it’s possibly in worse shape than previously thought. During the scope, she noticed material from the trickling filter had fallen into a location it should not be, possibly an old bypass. Tracy Shewey said there was a known bypass there send around the filter, because the filter has been an issue for a long time.
- While discussing nuisance properties, Wieland said the city needs a regular system to follow through with the properties on a monthly schedule. It will help the city’s code enforcer Mason Chitwood to have a schedule to work with. The city also plans to look at his pay during next month’s meeting, in order to bring it to at least minimum wage.
- In the open comment portion of the meeting, city resident Brandon Fetterer told the board that he is expanding the Veterans Wall at the U.S. Post Office. Anyone with a Skidmore veteran they would like recognized on the wall may bring to the post office a 5-inch by 7-inch photograph with name, branch and years of service. “This town has a rich history of residents serving this country,” he said. “... I feel compelled to expand on what someone else started.”
- The Nodaway Valley Thunder will be able to practice on the field in Skidmore, but not play games, because the schedule has already gone out for the season. The city will provide the coach a key for water and bathrooms.