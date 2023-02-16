Skidmore 1.jpg
Skidmore city officials talk with Mary West-Calcagno with Missouri Rural Water, right, after last week’s regular meeting held at Newton Hall.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

SKIDMORE, Mo. — The city of Skidmore received a surprise inspection of its sewer plant in late January by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

“Right now we’re under a lot of scrutiny,” said Mayor Jill Wieland.

Skidmore 2.jpg
A booklet provided by Pittsburg Tank & Tower Group, of Henderson, Kentucky, alleges to show rust spots inside the Skidmore water tower. City officials were surprised at the number of rust spots, considering the tank company last inspected the tank only a year ago. 
