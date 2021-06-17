SKIDMORE, Mo. — Former Mayor Sandy Wright resigned during an emergency special meeting held at 8 p.m. May 28.
According to the minutes from that meeting, Wright turned over her resignation effective immediately to the Board of Aldermen all of whom were present at the time.
Wright cited personal reasons for her leaving the position.
Mayor Pro Tem Robert Manning was appointed acting mayor for the remainder of Wright’s term until April 2022. Alderman Jill Wieland was appointed mayor pro tem.
As part of the shifting of duties, a seat on the board was open and Marvin Sumy was sworn in to fill the at large position.
Sumy had won the April 2021 election for an open seat, but stepped down to continue his city employee duties.
He will likely still help with duties around town, but not in the capacity he was previously working. In closed session on May 13, the city hired Tanner Chaney at a starting wage of $17 per hour and a $1.50 increase per certification earned. The city also hired Kylin Manning to weed eat part-time at a rate of $10.50 per hour.
At last week’s meeting, the board approved removing Wright from all banking and adding Wieland as a signer.
Water meters
The board unanimously approved working with BP Meters, of Maryville, for the installation of brand new meters throughout town.
Seeking a way to upgrade the water infrastructure to assist with meter reading, Skidmore officials have been searching for the best way to accomplish it and had spoken with numerous meter providers about different systems.
Earlier in the year, BP Meters installed several water meters to allow the city to test the service. The board approved working with the company.
Co-owner Brock Pfost was in the audience June 10 and told the board that the city’s metering system likely wouldn’t last another decade, but didn’t press for a decision.
“Whether you go with our system or not, the system that you’ve got now is untenable for the next 10 or 15 years,” he told them.
Instead, the board quickly voted to work with the company and see the contract before making a final decision.
Wieland was hesitant to approve any deal without paperwork, but agreed to receive paperwork from the company.
Acting Mayor Manning noted that the plan would be to use funds the city is supposed to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to pay for the project. Pfost estimated a cost of around $1,800 for five units or $340-350 per unit, antenna and lid. That estimate doesn’t include the labor cost of installation or data plan.
Sumy mentioned it might be a good idea to wait until the city receives the funds before approving a contract.
Pfost told the board once the company is able to get started, the project could likely be completed within six to eight weeks.
“I’ll give Roger (Bundridge) the good news and get to work,” he said about putting together contract paperwork.
During a previous meeting, co-owners Pfost and Bundridge, told board members about the meters it would install.
BP Meters offers cellular-read, fixed-base, water meter systems for municipalities and water providers in the region.
Pfost told the board he was glad to see the city taking steps to upgrade its facilities, especially since the city appears to be battling water loss.
During the last few months, Skidmore City Clerk Meagan Morrow and Sumy have had a difficult time reconciling the amount of water purchased from PWSD No. 1 and how much has been sold to customers. Just last week Sumy’s water report noted a possible water loss of around 42,000 gallons.
Pfost noted that the new system has provided the district with accurate reads and helped them track leaks. He spoke at length with city resident Lou White who had questions about her own personal water meter and system.
Other news
- A new electronic Nodaway-Holt School District sign will be located near City Hall. The board noted that an electrician has been contacted.
- Kean Hayes asked that the city consider putting gravel in one of the city cemeteries so that he may visit his father’s grave. The board plans to look into options.
- The city TEFAP dates are June 21-22. The Second Harvest Community Food Bank Fresh Mobile Pantry food drops will be held at 10 a.m. on July 22, Aug. 26 and Sept. 23 at the ball park.
- The board approved the purchase of two culverts with Steve Day for two locations in town.