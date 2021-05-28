SKIDMORE, Mo. — A Skidmore man was injured and his car totaled after he swerved to avoid hitting a deer Wednesday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ralph L. Tackett, 31, of Skidmore, was headed west on State Route V around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway about a mile east of Skidmore and he swerved to avoid striking it. His 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix traveled off the north side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and came to rest on its top facing southeast.
Tackett, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.