BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — A Skidmore man ended up in the hospital after overturning his vehicle during a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Stephen A. Lomeli, 37, was headed west on U.S. Highway 136 just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when his 2013 Dodge Charger crossed the center line about five miles west of Burlington Junction.
Lomeli’s vehicle traveled off the south side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times before coming to rest in the eastbound lane on its top facing southeast.
Lomeli, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville by ambulance with minor injuries. His vehicle was listed as totaled.