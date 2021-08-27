SKIDMORE, Mo. — For several years and through three terms of mayors, the city of Skidmore has been in a legal entanglement with a local resident about nuisance properties, and Monday the Board of Aldermen held a special meeting at his request.
Rick Stanton requested the meeting with the mayor, and perhaps didn’t expect an open meeting with the entire board and a room full of local residents more than willing to speak their minds about his properties.
City attorney Miles Figg told the board during its regular meeting last week that he believed the Stanton v. City of Skidmore case to be fully resolved, except for the possibility that Stanton could attempt to appeal the Circuit Court’s recent holding. At that same meeting, Stanton was in the audience for an agenda item labeled “Rick Stanton buyout proposal for $200,000.” No discussion was held. Alderwoman Jill Wieland said, “I don’t think the land is worth that much.”
At this week’s meeting, Stanton said he wanted to hammer out details about what he can do to not continue receiving nuisance letters and “resolve this in its entirety forever.”
He said after talking with Figg for specifics on what needed to be done, he was told to follow the city ordinance. Stanton deemed it a “generalization,” and wanted the board to give him specifics pertaining to what he has on his property.
He asked if a fence would solve the issue. “I’ll fence them all,” he said, then asked what are the specifics of the fence.
Alderwoman Jeanise Schwebach asked if he has a copy of the ordinance and Stanton replied he didn’t know if he did or not.
“You don’t know what they say, so I gotta go read it myself?” he asked.
Schwebach said she does know what they say, but didn’t have a copy in front of her. At this point, the board asked City Clerk Meagan Morrow for a copy and began to reference it.
Mayor Robert Manning told him there are quite a few stipulations regarding a fence.
“Anytime I ask questions they say ‘Read the ordinance,’” Stanton said.
In the end, the board said a fence would not solve the issue, because they are to be used to cordon off junkyards and, according to city Ordinance 2020JY, a junkyard (if not grandfathered in before or approved in 2020) must not be located closer than 500 feet from any pre-existing church, school, daycare, nursing home, hospital, skilled health care facility, public recreation facility or residence.
Alderwoman Teresa Carter said that most of his properties that she knew of do not meet that requirement. A junkyard, according to the ordinance, must also be located on a parcel of land of at least 4 acres. Wieland said she didn’t believe any of his properties were that large.
Stanton told the board they just approved one last week for someone that didn’t meet all those requirements. The board did not respond.
Alderman Marvin Sumy said he didn’t believe building a fence would solve the problem anyway.
Manning agreed, “I don’t think anyone else here thinks that way do they?” He then asked if Stanton had anything else to discuss.
“So what do you want done?” Stanton asked.
Manning said he has the ordinance, “Do what the ordinance says and we’ll be done.”
Stanton then digressed into a semantic debate regarding the cleanliness of the town as a whole and whether or not the city is doing its duty to cite others for their nuisances; one of his main arguments in his case against the town, was that he was being selectively prosecuted.
“We’re not here to beat down on people that need the help, but when you continue to junk up properties that’s where we’re drawing a line in the sand,” said Wieland.
Former alderman Tim Slagle and his wife Annie Slagle, community members Cynthia Everhart Crawford and Cheryl Huston and others began to make open comments about the junk on his numerous properties throughout town. At times, discussion deteriorated into loud, angry yelling, but for the most part stayed civil.
“I’m tired of the town looking this way,” said Huston. “This is my town and it used to be clean and neat and everybody kept their property up and I want it to go back that way. I love this town.”
“What do you hope to gain?” asked Tim Slagle. “... by blocking the sidewalk, by having all these crappy properties everywhere, by bringing everybody’s property values down? I know at the last meeting you were hoping, you wanted $200,000 for a complete buyout. Well, I’m hoping that, that doesn’t happen.”
Manning responded, “It’s not.”
“You know what everybody here in town wants, they’d like to have the properties cleaned up,” Tim Slagle said. “They’d love to see you gone. … I’m sorry, I did speak for everyone else. I’ll speak for me. I’ll speak for my wife. We would love to see you gone. Because if you were gone, these properties would be cleaned up. I don’t wish you ill will, I just want to see you out of this town.”
Stanton professed his willingness to clean up his properties. Several audience members laughed and expressed their disbelief, noting years of expensive court battles with the city that prove the contrary.
“All we want is our town back, cleaned up, junk out,” Huston said.
Stanton said he was in the meeting to talk to the mayor and that’s what it was called for.
“Now if you guys want to argue about this and that, I’ve really got something else to do,” he said.
Figg spoke and told Stanton that if he is here to talk to the mayor, “Why don’t you talk to the mayor? This is city business, there’s no reason you have to talk to him individually. This matter’s for everyone.”
Huston and others continued to comment that if he wants to stay in town, he should clean up his property.
“By God, you’re talking about cleaning this town up ... then let’s clean the entire town up,” Stanton yelled loudly. “ … Everybody owns their own property … How about you get your own houses tore down, I’ll get my houses tore down. We can get our own damn houses tore down. There’s probably 30 houses in town that need eliminated, so let’s get them eliminated.”
Wieland said the city has already sought bids for the demolition of some houses on property owned by the city.
“Where is your investment in this town?” she asked. “We all have stories here. We just want you to be a part of that if you want to be a part of that, but we want to see you have an investment in this town.”
Discussion continued and included some of Stanton’s plan to develop a strip mall on one of his properties near the Skidmore Museum Depot.
“Hopefully someone would want to put some businesses up in a nice little town once we get it cleaned up,” Stanton said.
Wieland invited Stanton to the community betterment meetings and said the city is working toward rebuilding the town and community, by building a new shelter house at the ball field and bringing back the annual Punkin Show.
“Skidmore has a lot of rich history, a lot of us have built into the fabric of this town and we want to see it better,” she said. “So, I don’t know why you sit there, and it’s probably out of anger, that you throw it back as ‘Let’s clean up the whole town.’ There’s a lot of people, a lot of people sitting in this room that have given up their time and their money to build parks, to build the shelter house to donate to the depot. There’s a lot of people that are doing things, so you sitting here saying that people aren’t doing anything is bunch of crap.”
Stanton said he hasn’t seen any of that, but that he doesn’t really have any problem with any of that.
“My dad was marshal of this town. My dad was mayor of this town,” said Everhart Crawford who has lived nearly her entire life in Skidmore and professed her love of it. “My dad worked at the school. My mother taught at the school. This is our town.”
While the board didn’t make any decisions and nothing seemed to be solved for Stanton, the hourlong meeting appeared to provide a sort of catharsis for local residents who were able to openly express their dislike of how Stanton’s properties make the town look.
Stanton said they seem to be in agreement about the need to clean up the town and just after the meeting closed he thanked the board for its time.