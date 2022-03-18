SKIDMORE, Mo. — At last week’s meeting, the Skidmore Board of Aldermen approved the purchase of water meters from USA Bluebook, allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds and passed several ordinances with updates regarding the city’s new policy for employees and committee members on social media.
Skidmore’s water meter project began in December 2020 and after discussions with different providers during the last 1½ years, the board’s approval on March 10, will begin the final phases: purchase and installation.
The city received $25,929.45 in September 2021, about half of what the city was set to receive, and decided it would be allocated toward the meter project.
Cayce Vance, of USA Bluebook/Zenner, joined last week’s meeting by Zoom and answered a few final questions about a fixed base or mobile system before board members gave approval.
Alderwoman Tracy Shewey said one of her main concerns was the ongoing annual costs associated. The difference between the software and data storage cost of around $1,600 for the mobile system and the software and data storage cost of around $2,300 for the fixed-base system was around $700.
Vance said the fixed base system cost more because of more data storage being saved with it. The cost also includes several days of training.
Shewey said she preferred the fixed base system because it would also be available to give immediate information if city staff asked. It can also be set to alert someone if an unusual amount of water is being used, as in a leak situation.
“It’s really a bulletproof system,” Vance said. “It will do everything you need it to do any time.”
He said another good thing about the system is that it uses its own mesh network, so it’s not reliant on cellular service. He said USA Bluebook would provide a complete and detailed quote to the city the following day.
That quote lists the total price for the project at $61,601.92. The price for all equipment involved in one meter installation is about $223.47, according to the quote. Together that cost for around 145 meters is $32,403.15 or roughly half of the entire cost of the project. The rest of the cost is meter technology and repeaters for the new wireless reporting system.
The purchase will replace every meter throughout the city and leaders hope, help provide more data for tracking leaks and its monthly water loss which has varied from 6 percent (February 2022) to as high as 33 percent (January 2021) in the last few years. The number and size of meters may change after inspection later this week by city officials, City Clerk Meagan Morrow noted in an email.
ARPA spending proposal
Board members also approved a proposal to allocate $66,798.08 in ARPA funds toward several projects.
The first and largest expenditure on the list is the water meter replacement project approved earlier in the meeting. The quote from USA Bluebook came in at $61,601.92.
The city’s current billing software EZ Bill will need an upgrade this summer and some funds will be allocated to it, though that cost is still yet unavailable.
A new city computer will consolidate the two devices at City Hall for $1,166.40 from MTE. The two old computers will be kept on hand for use by the water superintendent.
Also a bid for furniture from MTE came in at $4,378 for a city vault to keep public records.
A television has already been purchased for $401.46 and the city hopes it will make monthly meetings and other online conference call or Zoom meetings more accessible.
Sewer project
Emily Wicoff with Snyder & Associates spoke briefly with the board about the city’s sewer upgrade project. A phone conference call was to be held on Monday to review the next steps and prepare documents for the mayor to sign. Board members approved a DNR Resolution that allows Morrow to have signing authority for Missouri Department of Natural Resources paperwork regarding the State Revolving Fund program that is being used for the long-term sewer project.
Wicoff said DNR should be providing a list of how things will be paid during the project.
Shewey thanked Wicoff for all her work during this project.
Other news
- The board approved Ordinance No. 2022-WR which updates language and changes the deposit fee required by the city to turn on water. It will now be $100 for property owners and $200 for renters. These fees are to be paid upon connection to city water. The city increased the fees to help combat people leaving town with a large water debt.
- Board members approved several other ordinances to update social media policy in each. The policies restrict city employees and committee members from posting online in social media forums incorrect information that may be harmful or detrimental to the city. The following ordinances were approved including: Ordinance Nos. 2022-WS, 2022-Clerk/Treasurer and 2022-BOA and 2022 Committees. The board tabled discussion on Bill No. 2022-Mayor, which was set to make the same restriction for social media, but other items in it were also found to need possible updates.
- Alderman Marvin Sumy suggested the city pay resident Kenny Shewey for his work updating grave locations at the city cemeteries. The discussion item was tabled until the April meeting, set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.
- According to meeting minutes, the board approved paying city employee Martin Charles a meal per diem of $34 during his trainings, then listed several restrictions regarding its use. The funds provided are $7 for breakfast, $12 for lunch and $15 for supper if trainings and travel to and from are 12 hours or more and the trainings do not offer these meals. Charles will also be paid his current hourly wage from the time he leaves town until he returns. However, this does not include overnight stays.