SKIDMORE, Mo. — Three different water meter providers presented information during the Skidmore Board of Aldermen meeting held last week.
Board members heard from USABluebook/Zenner, Neptune and White Cloud Engineering regarding the different meter products they could provide the city.
Seeking a way to upgrade the water infrastructure to assist with meter reading, Skidmore officials have been searching for the best way to accomplish it. The two main options include a fixed base system that would be located at City Hall that would allow meters to be read via cellular data; and a mobile system, that a person would need to drive through town to pick up the reads.
The founders of BP Meters, Brock Pfost, of White Cloud Engineering, and Roger Bundridge, general manager of NorthwestCell, both LLC, spoke via Zoom on Thursday night.
BP Meters offers cellular-read, fixed-base, water meter systems for municipalities and water providers in the region.
Pfost told the board he was glad to see the city taking steps to upgrade its facilities, especially since the city appears to be battling water loss.
During the last few months, Skidmore City Clerk Meagan Morrow and City Employee Marvin Sumy have had a difficult time reconciling the amount of water purchased from PWSD No. 1 and how much has been sold to customers. Just last week the two noted a possible water loss of around 33 percent, or 132,230 gallons.
White Cloud provided new meters to Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Nodaway County for use in its 1,700 miles of water lines and about 2,400 service connections throughout the county.
Pfost noted that the new system has provided the district with accurate reads and helped them track leaks. He suggested the city talk with Veronica Luke, the fiscal agent for the PWSD No. 1, to gather more information about how the billing side works with their system.
The Metron meters are built in Boulder, Colorado, he said, though the company is based out of Germany.
Turning over the technological discussion to his partner, Pfost said, “He’s the tech guy, I just dig in the dirt.”
Bundridge explained the cellular side of the system and noted that the system utilizes RF frequency and the cellular system so it wouldn’t require any additional hardware to be mounted to or maintained on the city water tower.
He noted that the base will “chirp,” the meters to get data on a regular basis and reads could be available nearly instantaneously.
BP Meters would provide the new meters, automatic meter reading technology, installation of billing software and service on the meters for a 10-year contract with flexible buy-out terms at a cost of $7.25 per meter. Skidmore has around 142 meters bringing this cost to around $1,030 per month or around $123,600 for the life of the contract.
Bundridge told The Forum on Monday that the buyout amount would be based on the depreciated value of the equipment based on the time the city requested to buyout. But at the end of the 10-year mark, the city would also be able to re-contract for service on the system.
The system would allow interested individuals a web portal on which to pay their water bill or see their usage.
Mayor Sandy Wright noted that currently people can pay their bill on the city’s website and she hopes the system can be molded so there’s no confusion for them.
Skidmore officials also heard from USABluebook/Zenner providers Dan Pasternak and Cayce Vance who quoted the city for a mobile system. They estimated it would take one person about 10 to 15 minutes to drive through town to read all the meters with a laptop using GPS software that the city would be given as part of the package. That read data would then need to be taken into City Hall and downloaded into the city billing system.
Zooming in from Oklahoma, Pasternak noted that several municipalities in Missouri utilize their system including the cities of Hamilton and Wellington.
Vance said the system could be installed anywhere from one to two weeks.
“I do have some installers up there,” he said.
USABluebird has a distributor as close as Blue Springs, Missouri, (about 120 miles away) who could install the system and provide repairs should the system require it.
With regard to billing, Pasternak noted that the billing system could be integrated into the city’s current billing system.
He also noted that many communities using their meters have found they can read 75 percent of their meters before setting off on the reading route.
According to the quote, the total cost of the mobile system is $41,731.45. Annual fees would apply including a $500 software fee starting in year one and a $360 mobile system fee and $300 for handheld system per year starting with year two. Pasternak noted that the installation fee per meter would be somewhere around $55. Financing could also be an option.
Alderman Rana Killingsworth asked if USABluebird offered a fixed-base system, that the city could use to compare “apples to apples.”
Pasternak said they do and they would be happy to quote them for it, but that Zenner would need a list of addresses to map out the route and give the city a firm number.
Schulte Supply Inc. of Edwardsville, Illinois, also sent a quote for Neptune AMR meters. No one from the company joined the Zoom meeting. It was unclear to the board members if the quote was for a fixed-base or mobile system.
The cost quoted was $47,050.50 for around 145 Neptune Trident meters, on-site training, installation of about $54 and an increasing annual subscription starting at $1,775 for the first year; $2,155 for the second and $2,535 for the third year.
Wright said she spoke with clerks at regional cities utilizing the Neptune system in Mound City and Oregon. She said that each noted the transition was difficult, but that the billing side switch went smoothly.
Jonathan Eckstein with PeopleService, Inc. said that he might be able to help with the installation costs providing it at around $50 since that’s what the city’s contracted hourly rate with the company is. He noted they might even be able to install more than one during that hour depending on the difficulty of the installation.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had a meter take longer than an hour,” he told them.
After checking with USDA and Kim Mildward with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments about possible grants, Wright said no matter the project, the funds will have to be found outside of federal grants. The board agreed to wait for more information from USABluebird and possibly until later in the spring when the city can apply for local grants.
Former mayor Tracy Shewey offered advice regarding the system during the meeting and said the city might want to wait until the project can be put into the budget.
“You don’t want to raise the rates again,” she said noting that numerous residents are on strict budgets.
Audit
The city’s recent audit, performed by Kenney D. Hales, CPA-Auditor in Liberty, Missouri, was required by USDA due to the city’s federal grants for its upcoming sewer project and went “fairly well,” said Wright.
She explained that the audit found the city should be signing checks to pay bills during the meetings, and not to leave signed blank checks at City Hall.
Also found during the audit, Morrow said the city will need to open two new bank accounts with $15,600 each in order to prove it has the ability to pay toward the city’s upcoming sewer project.
She noted that the city was supposed to be placing a certain amount of funds away each month to build up these accounts, but it was not done.
“Do you guys understand what she just said?” asked Wright.
Nodding their heads and answering yes, board members then found where those funds would come from, a CD worth $100,000 currently in the bank.
Morrow said it can be earmarked for the two new accounts when it comes due in June.
Because of the grant funds in the project, the city will have to undergo an audit annually until the funds are used.
This year’s audit cost the city $4,000. Wright said it was likely to cost the city that much, if not more, each year. She said Hales was going to allow the city to split up the payment over two months.
A copy of the audit is available at City Hall.
Other news
- Wright said the Second Harvest Fresh Mobile Pantry food drop is set to start at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, at the ballpark.
- The city will be reimbursed for the $13,000 it spent on benches and tables through a Department of Natural Resources tire grant program sometime in the spring after the equipment is installed and inspected. “I wasn’t aware of it,” Wright said about the required inspection.
- As of the meeting, no one had filed for the two open Alderman seats.