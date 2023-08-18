SKIDMORE, Mo. — Skipping around its agenda last week, the Skidmore Board of Aldermen discussed the possibility of installing rumble strips in town to help slow traffic, but didn’t move forward with the idea.
Alderman Tim Slagle said he was against the idea because it will just leave mud and dirt everywhere near the strips, not to mention the sound it will create when trucks make their way through town.
“I think the rumble strips are a horrible idea,” he said.
The board briefly discussed the number of signs and what they tell drivers along State Highway 113 as it makes its way to town. Alderwoman Kim Fetterer said they should take down the 35 mph sign in town.
“You’re in a municipality, you’re not on a highway anymore,” she said.
Alderman Steve Day suggested painting the speed limit on the highway.
Resident Kenny Shewey said that before making any changes, the city should reach out to the Missouri Department of Transportation because there are regulations regarding the highway. He suggested the city consider calling the Missouri State Highway Patrol to request a solar sign that denotes drivers’ speed.
Fetterer suggested getting solar powered lighted stop signs for the main intersection in town. She’s noticed a lot of people don’t come to a full stop there and the highway traffic doesn’t stop.
“It’s going to cause an accident one day,” she said.
New city maintenance supervisor Ben Marion said he has one brand new stop sign in storage, but it isn’t solar.
No decision was made.
Water/Sewer update
The city’s water system is now functioning. During the meeting Mayor Teresa Carter told board members and the audience gathered that the city’s billing system and the new meters are functioning.
For several months the city had experienced difficulties with its new water meters and was unable to correctly bill customers. Zenner hadn’t yet sent the person who was to train city staff.
“The meters should all be working perfectly now,” she said.
Because of the recent training with Zenner, City Clerk Sadie McHugh said she can see if someone has a leak. Carter asked that residents pay attention to their water bills because that’s where the city will try to note if someone has higher than normal water usage.
“I can tell hourly or by minutes,” she said.
Alderman Dennis Gladman, who sat in on some of the training, said it’s going to give the city more control and more information over its system.
In other water-related news, the city’s water tower was drained July 30, for cleaning and repairs by Pittsburgh Tank on Aug. 2. This led to reduced water pressure throughout town and boil advisories put in place.
“I want to thank the community for being understanding while we’ve had these boil advisories,” Carter said.
The city is considering a $2.50 repair and maintenance fee to be added for water and $2.50 fee for sewer to help build a fund for repairs. Carter said the Missouri Department of Natural Resources said this is required.
“I don’t want to pay any more, everybody here is, I think, the same,” Gladman said. “Nobody wants to pay more.”
The board tabled the topic to gather more information.
With regard to the city’s sewer system, a smoke test was performed by McClure Engineering on July 26 and 27. Gladman said overall it went well and he was relieved.
“If the smoke test was done correctly, and I’m pretty sure it was, there were things I was impressed with, we didn’t have smoke pouring out of drain bins on the side of houses or out in the middle of open lots,” he said. “... I’m really happy with what went on cause I was dreading it.”
In order to help fix some infiltration and inflow issues, Carter said they’re looking at the possibility of using carriage bolts to plug holes in the city manhole covers, which would be much more affordable that purchasing new ones.
Alderman Slagle said he wanted to note what an “outstanding job” Mayor Carter has been doing since taking over amid some truly large projects.
Other news
- The board approved a Sunshine Law ordinance naming McHugh as the city’s custodian of records. Within the new ordinance it states that McHugh will “respond to all requests for access to or copies of a public record within the time period provided by statute,” and that the fees to be charged for access to or furnishing copies of records shall be 10 cents per page for paper copies 9x14 inches or smaller, plus an hourly fee for duplicating time not to exceed the average hourly rate of pay for clerical staff.
- Carter told the board and audience members gathered that she is working to put a cemetery tax on the 2024 municipal election ballot in April, for perpetual care at Hillcrest Cemetery. McHugh said volunteers have been mowing the Masonic Cemetery. “People are donating their time,” she said.
- Carter said that SMI-CO is to repair the sewer line that crosses the creek. The city received approval from two landowners surrounding the repair site. They are to contact her before getting started.
- The board discussed how to accomplish flushing the water mains and hydrants as well as exercise all valves. Shewey said he’s not certain all the valves have ever been exercised.
- The city was to undergo an audit of its finances this week.
- Board members agreed not to waive the sewer fee as requested by a resident for filling their pool, stating that Maryville doesn’t do this for its residents.
- A “Meet the Thunder” event is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the ballpark.