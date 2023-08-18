Skidmore City Hall
FORUM FILE PHOTO

SKIDMORE, Mo. — Skipping around its agenda last week, the Skidmore Board of Aldermen discussed the possibility of installing rumble strips in town to help slow traffic, but didn’t move forward with the idea.

Alderman Tim Slagle said he was against the idea because it will just leave mud and dirt everywhere near the strips, not to mention the sound it will create when trucks make their way through town.

