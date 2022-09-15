SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen disbanded its Depot Museum Committee last week at its regular meeting after judging it too difficult to manage with its current staff of volunteers.
According to Alderwoman and Depot Museum Committee Chairman Teresa Carter, there had been some bashing of the city, board of aldermen, a volunteer and concerns.
“I’ve been working with this committee since March,” she said. “... I’ve dealt with negativity, accusations of misappropriations of funds. We’ve been called hypocrites, accused of making unwise decisions, not following state procedures and exerting ownership over the depot. There’s major trust issues and now there’s attacks on people and I just don’t think that’s proper.”
Carter further explained that while she’s the first to say the volunteers have done a great job with the depot itself, there are some real issues that need to be handled.
While discussing ownership of the museum property, former museum volunteer Cheryl Huston said she believed the city purchased the depot from Skidmore Community Betterment for $1 in 1986. City Clerk Meagan Morrow said the city pays the taxes on the property each year and according to an assessor’s map, it is city property.
Mayor Jill Wieland emphatically gestured at the table emphasizing her point that “these people right here were elected by (the) community to represent the community in the decisions of what goes on in Skidmore. … As stewards of that property we have to be able to make sure that everything that’s going on there is in the best interest of the community and that’s why we have the elected officials right here that make those decisions for the good of the community.”
Alderman Tim Slagle said he was glad this issue came up because he doesn’t think the committee should ever have been in charge of any monies for the building and that, in his opinion, he’s unsure if all the funds from donations ever made it to the city coffers.
The Forum spoke with one of the volunteers who didn’t want to go on the record, but confirmed they had withheld cash from a recent meat raffle held to raise money for a handicapped ramp. That volunteer said they and others involved didn’t believe the funds would be used for the ramp, so several hundred dollars in cash was held back from the city. Checks written to the city were turned in.
On Tuesday, that volunteer said a check for the missing amount had been mailed to the city. The Forum confirmed with Clerk Morrow that a check for $910 was received by the city on Monday. She said there’s no real way to know how much money the group collected.
The board last week approved the disbandment of the committee, after more discussion about the issues including allegations of slander at the Graham Street Fair — concerning the city’s alleged misuse of funds, and the city clerk’s purchase of a television for Newton Hall — and a rather informative motion from Alderwoman Kim Fetterer:
“Since being elected as council member in April, I have seen a side of this committee that personally shocks, disheartens and angers myself as I’m sure angers my fellow councilmen. Based off of what we have all just heard from the council member that oversees the museum and its committee, I feel that we as a council must dissolve these ongoing issues of disrespect, defiance and deceitful behavior toward the committee officer, and now city of Skidmore’s council members and city clerk in a public arena immediately. It is for these reasons that have been outlined by Teresa, that I make a motion to disband the Skidmore Museum Committee until such time as a new committee can be established, all financial records for the museum can be reviewed by the city’s auditor, and a new pool of volunteers can be trained on their responsibilities as volunteers working with the councilmember assigned over the museum, the city of Skidmore council and the city of Skidmore staff in accordance with the volunteerism procedures outlined by the Missouri Municipal League, effective immediately.”
Fetterer also moved to have all property and monies known to belong to the city of Skidmore’s museum returned to City Hall by Sept. 30. At the end of her reading the motion, one community member in the audience clapped.
According to the former volunteer, there were several boxes of papers being organized that they were planning to return. They also expressed that there wasn’t any bashing of the city or slanderous talk at the Graham Street Fair by committee volunteers, but that they had heard from other community members at the fair about a general belief the city of Skidmore has been misusing funds designated for the depot museum.
“I don’t like being accused of any wrongdoing, especially when I haven’t been personally involved in it,” Fetterer said. “And so until all of this activity can come to, or be resolved, I don’t think we should have a museum committee. … I’m not negating any of the work that these ladies have done on the museum. I know that they’ve put their heart and soul into it. But just like I stated earlier, I think that the emotional attachment to the building has become so great that it is clouding their vision and making it difficult for them to accept the authority that’s over them.”
Huston, a former volunteer who was in last week’s meeting said, “Like I said, I don’t agree with everything some of the committee members do, but I’m not them. I’m me. … It was the passion we have for Skidmore that has brought the museum to where it is. … All I want is what’s best for the museum. That’s all I’ve ever wanted.”
Wieland said the code on the doors has been changed and will not be given out to anyone new in the foreseeable future.
Budget
In other news, the board approved its 2022-2023 budget.
According to the budget document, the city estimates its total revenues for the year at or around $320,290.86 and its total expenditures at or around $297,131, which leaves the city with an estimated net revenue of $23,159.86.
Carter made mention that some of her constituents had asked her to see if there was any place in the budget that could be cut closer, because they believed the city had recently spent a lot of money. Board members began seeking items like cutting cleanup days to only one or fine-tuning how much is spent in supplies. City employee Cassie Partridge has up until now been required to purchase fuel at MFA in Maryville, but to save funds and time, the city may begin using a closer location.
The city also discussed the fact that it is showing a negative $28,704.14 in the general fund for next year, from which legal and professional fees are taken. The city estimates, based on the previous year’s budget, $39,000 for those fees. City Attorney Miles Figg said he thinks next year’s fees could be less based on where the city is in its legal battle with city resident Rick Stanton.
Carter said the city could also be more aware of when utilities are in use, like turning off items not in use to save electricity.
Animal ordinance
A good portion of last week’s meeting involved discussion surrounding a new animal ordinance that further clarifies specifics regarding barking or vicious dogs and the number of animals permitted on a certain amount of land and the penalty for ordinance violators.
The board tabled the topic to find more information and plans to bring it back in the future. Morrow said the ordinance updated the amount of space required for a certain number of animals. For example, without written permission of most of the Board of Aldermen, no person or occupant of a dwelling unit shall possess or keep more than 1 cow, 1 cow/calf pair, 1 bull, 1 jack, 1 jenny, 1 horse (any sex), 3 goats, 3 sheep or any combination of such livestock in an outdoor enclosure or pasture, unless such enclosure or pasture has an area of a half-acre of land or 21,780 square feet for each mentioned quantity of livestock.
Resident and former mayor Tracey Shewey said she’s concerned the city will open itself up to trouble by allowing any livestock within city limits.
Board members seemed to disagree with the idea that town residents might run out and purchase a large animal, since the ordinance requires the appropriate amount of space be enclosed and then if over the number allowed, still be approved by the city.
Also in the ordinance is an update that anyone who violates the ordinance will be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to a fine of not more than $200, a jail term of 90 days or both for each violation. Each day of violation would count as a separate offense.
The board tabled the topic until more information could be gathered.
Other news
- Board members approved paying Jason Partridge for 16 hours of work mowing and weed whacking to help his wife and city employee Cassie Partridge care for city properties including three cemeteries and the old school grounds.
- The city discussed the Skidmore Ballpark Association’s contract with Jessie Smock, of the association. The city asked to be informed before any major expenditure is used to prepare the field. Smock said the association had to rent a man lift to install field lights. This they deducted from what they paid the city, not the contracted $400.
- Kim Mildward, economic planner with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, asked the board to hand out a QR code for residents to scan with their phones while connected to Wi-Fi that will provide internet speeds in the area to United Fiber. She noted that Missouri broadband funding is coordinated to support the build-out of reliable high-speed internet across the state and that by providing speed information to internet service providers, it will help them better map regions and plan for that build-out. The QR code is available online attached to this story.
- The board approved moving the brush pile to the north side of the mud run area near the old school grounds.