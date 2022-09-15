9-15 Skidmore 1.jpg
Skidmore Mayor Jill Wieland pats the table with both hands as she expresses that the people elected the officials at that table to make decisions in the best interest of the community. She and the other leaders later approved disbanding the Depot Museum Committee due to ongoing issues.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen disbanded its Depot Museum Committee last week at its regular meeting after judging it too difficult to manage with its current staff of volunteers.

According to Alderwoman and Depot Museum Committee Chairman Teresa Carter, there had been some bashing of the city, board of aldermen, a volunteer and concerns.

Kim Fetterer.jpg
Skidmore Alderwoman Kim Fetterer reads a motion to disband the city’s Depot Museum Committee, due to ongoing “issues of disrespect, defiance and deceitful behavior toward the committee officer, and now city of Skidmore’s council members and city clerk in a public arena.” 
