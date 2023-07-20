7-20-23 Newton Hall
Buy Now

The Skidmore Board of Aldermen met at Newton Hall during a regular meeting last week.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen introduced a new maintenance supervisor during last week’s regular meeting.

According to meeting minutes, the board welcomed Ben Marion as the city’s new maintenance supervisor and Kelyn Marion as a new part-time weed cutter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags