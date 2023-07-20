SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen introduced a new maintenance supervisor during last week’s regular meeting.
According to meeting minutes, the board welcomed Ben Marion as the city’s new maintenance supervisor and Kelyn Marion as a new part-time weed cutter.
The board met June 30 to interview candidates for the open position left vacant when former city employee Cassie Partridge resigned in early June.
During that meeting the board approved hiring Marion at $16 per hour to work 36-40 hours per week in the summer and 20-24 hours in the winter. There is no mention of hiring Kelyn in the minutes.
- The board discussed draining the water tower. It is set to take place Sunday, July 30, so the cleaning and repairs can be done by Pittsburgh Tank on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
- The city received a grant valued at $62,500 to be used for the city’s ongoing sewer plant project.
- A smoke test of sewer pipes is scheduled to be performed on Wednesday, July 26, and Thursday, July 27. The city intends to send out flyers to explain this on July 23-24.
- Board members approved removing former City Clerk Meagan Morrow from its U.S. Bank account and adding current City Clerk Sadie McHugh once she is bonded.
- The board tabled discussion about how much it should pay Kenny Shewey for performing numerous “Dig Rite” markings to help the city in June.
- Board members accepted a new parks contract with updated rental fees and the addition of a rule for no open flames outside the grill area in all facilities.
- Resident Lou White thanked the board and McHugh for help with an issue for ACSI Construction digging in her yard. She also asked if the city could do anything about wildlife coming onto her property. The board said they can only help by giving out nuisance notices to property owners in violation of nuisance ordinances.
- The next board meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10.