MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen approved May 13, the acceptance of a new electronic sign from the Nodaway-Holt School District.
Nodaway-Holt Superintendent Jeff Blackford spoke to board members about the placement of a large LED sign that would display school news.
The city would be responsible for the electric and internet costs. Blackford told the aldermen that the sign would be similar costs run differently for the sign based on the time of year, but is typically between $40 and $70 per month.
“I think there has been a disconnect since we lost our school and this could help that,” said Alderman Jill Wieland.
Staff plans to look for a visible location on its property that isn’t within the easement Missouri Department of Transportation.
Other news
- Board members approved setting a pet shots and registration day for Saturday, July 24.
- Mayor Sandy Wright said she believes the city is set to receive around $27,000 from the American Recovery Act of 2021.
- Wright noted that people are still dumping at the old soil dump site by the plant. The new site located near the ball park is open now and anyone looking to dump, should do so at the new location.
- Former alderman Rana Killingsworth asked what to do about all the feral cats that continue to spray her porch. “I’m taking them to the country,” said Wright. Trapping and removing seemed to end the discussion.
- Former alderman Tim Slagle asked if the building owned by Wright and located on the corner of 113 as it turns south is technically a hazard and if Wright had received nuisance letters from the city. “What applies to the rest of us should apply to you,” Slagle said. After answering several questions about her private property, Wright said she wouldn’t discuss it any further. She did say that the sidewalk has been blocked for about a year and a half.
- Another citizen requested a different recycling location.