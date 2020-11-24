SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen asked community members for guidance during last week’s town hall meeting held at Newton Hall.
Mayor Sandy Wright told about 15 community members about the possibility of building a new community center. She asked if this is something they thought the town should look into.
At the board’s October meeting, leaders heard from Kim Mildward with Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments about funding possibilities to help construct a new building. At the time it was unclear whether or not the city would be allowed to hold two Community Development Block Grants at the same time. Last week Mildward said because of recent changes at the state level, that as long as the city shows it can manage both projects and keep them moving, it would be allowed.
According to 2019 American Community Survey estimated data provided by the US Census, Skidmore’s population is 257 people with a 26.8 percent poverty level, a $35,662 median household income and 153 total housing units.
Mildward had previously stated she believed the city might qualify for low-interest loans or grants because of its poverty rate.
Wright provided citizens with a list of pros and cons regarding the project then asked for a show of hands for those who might be interested in moving forward with the project.
A majority of the audience seemed interested in moving forward with a project that would eventually place the building somewhere near the water tower on the north end of town. Because the building would be new it would have minimal maintenance, may bring events and revenue to the city and could be built at Wildcat Ball Park.
Several citizens questioned whether it was a good idea to take on another project while still paying off the water tower. Wright estimated there are about 30 years of water tower payments to make until it is paid off. The upcoming sewer plant project loan also will need to be paid off after it is completed. But there might be good news on that front.
Emily Wicoff with Snyder & Associates said it is possible that the city will receive a second grant to help defray some of the cost of the plant upgrade project. Though nothing was approved at the town hall.
Another topic discussed at the meeting included the need to update and repair multiple water meters throughout town.
Wright told residents in attendance that preliminary estimates for a new system able to read remotely is $40,000 before installation costs. She noted that the city is checking into grants to help with the cost.
The city purchased a mini-excavator from Holt County Ready Mix in October so it can begin doing its own repairs for water leaks, replacing meters and tubes, and digging out ditches throughout town.
Wright said the city has hired a part-time employee and will contract with another who will be able to complete this type of work. Remington Long was hired in October. The city intends to contract work with John Parsley for larger projects.
Yard sales limited
Effective immediately, board members approved an updated ordinance regarding yard sales, garage sales and flea markets.
The ordinance limits any person to conduct more than three outdoor sales at the same location within any calendar year. Participation in the citywide garage sale will not count toward the three sales per year.
According to the ordinance it is also unlawful to conduct an outdoor sale longer than two days.
Violation of any ordinance provision upon conviction may result in fines of no less than $50 and not more than $500.
Other news
- The city food pantry will be open to distribute from noon to 3 p.m. Monday Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24 at City Hall. Wright noted that it may take a little extra time during this first distribution to put everyone into the system. The following months should move more quickly she noted.
- MU Extension Specialist Debbie Bennett spoke with the board about nutrition and health services she might provide the community through MU Extension. For those interested, they may contact her by email at bennettdl@missouri.edu.
- The board approved the purchase of the lot located at 305 W. Oak for $2,500. Staff plans to use the existing garage and storage potential for city equipment.
- The board’s next meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10.