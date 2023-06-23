This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MEXICO, Mo. — The Miss Missouri Scholarship Competition was held last week on the campus of Missouri Military Academy and for the first time since the teen portion of the Miss Missouri Pageant was added, they are both from the same area, making them “sister queens.”
On Saturday, judges selected Miss Southern Missouri Hayley Leach, of St. Louis, to represent Missouri in the Miss America Pageant.
Leach performed a monologue called HerStory, about the history of Miss America and its importance for women, as her talent.
Leach attends the St. Louis School of Law at Washington University, where she studies labor and employment law.
Leach won $14,000 in scholarships.
First Runner-Up was Miss Branson Holly Enowski, of Eldon
Second Runner-Up was Miss Springfield Route 66 Katie Farr, of Jefferson City
Third Runner-Up was Miss Gateway Halie Hebron, of O’Fallon
Fourth Runner-Up was Miss Kansas City Georgia Barge, of Kansas City
A Thayer, Missouri, teen was selected as Miss Missouri’s Teen.
Miss Southern Missouri’s Teen Gracyn Rouse sang as her talent. She had also won a preliminary overall talent award and the rookie talent award.
Rouse will get a $7,000 scholarship.
The first runner-up was Miss Audrain’s Teen Bridget Caldwell, of Florissant
The second runner-up was Miss Kansas City’s Teen Camryn Crist, of Moberly
The third runner-up was Miss Gateway’s Teen Greta Clark, of Eureka
Fourth runner-up was Miss Mid-Missouri’s Teen Josephine Kespohl, of Columbia
“Sister queens” Rouse and Leach will now start preparations for the national competition.
Preliminary
During preliminary competitions the judges picked Miss Northwest Courtney Rowe as the overall talent winner. She performed a jazz dance to “Don’t Stop Me Now.” As a preliminary winner, she will receive a $500 scholarship.
Rowe is the daughter of Mike and Michele Rowe of Kansas City. She is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University.
A rookie talent award was also given to a newcomer in the Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization. The judges selected Miss Kansas City Georgia Barge of Kansas City as the winner. Barge played the piano and sang “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” She will receive a $250 scholarship, which is given in honor of Miss Missouri 2010 Erika Hebron.
Barge is the daughter of Roger and Laura Barge of Kansas City. She is a student at the University of North Texas.
The Miss Missouri Scholarship Competition is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss and Outstanding Teen programs.