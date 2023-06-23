6-22 Miss Missouri - Courtney rowe.jpg

Miss Northwest Courtney Rowe wins the preliminary overall talent award Wednesday, June 14 at Miss Missouri. 

 PHOTOS COURTESY OF JC PRODUCTIONS AND EVERGREEN CREATIVE COMPANY

MEXICO, Mo. — The Miss Missouri Scholarship Competition was held last week on the campus of Missouri Military Academy and for the first time since the teen portion of the Miss Missouri Pageant was added, they are both from the same area, making them “sister queens.”

6-22 Miss Missouri - Hayley Leach.jpg

Miss Missouri Hayley Leach, of St. Louis, is crowned Saturday.

On Saturday, judges selected Miss Southern Missouri Hayley Leach, of St. Louis, to represent Missouri in the Miss America Pageant.

6-22 Miss Missouri Teen - Graceyn Rouse.jpg

Miss Missouri’s Teen Gracyn Rouse, of Thayer, Missouri, is crowned Saturday.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags