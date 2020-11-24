BARNARD, Mo. — South Nodaway R-IV Superintendent Johnnie Silkett’s love for education and his community is obvious just by walking into his office.
Joking that it’s just a storage room, Silkett motioned to the filing cabinets and junior high football equipment on his floor. Other Longhorn and Platte Valley photos and memorabilia decorate the walls around his organized, but well-used desk, as he reminisces about his career and his emotional attachment to the community.
With a bit of a lump in his throat, Silkett announced his intent to retire at the October meeting of the South Nodaway Board of Education. He submitted a letter of resignation effective June 30, 2021.
Last week he said that the timing seemed right. His wife, Michelle, already retired and their children are out of the house. While it’s not exactly a change of pace that he’s looking for, he’s casting about for a new challenge, perhaps something for which he’s not as attached to his phone 24/7.
“I’ve got some feelers out for different careers,” Silkett said, explaining that he’s had a number of different jobs and enjoyed most of them.
Silkett’s career in education began in an unlikely, but not surprising way considering his congenial and frank personality. While in college at Missouri Western State College from 1992 to 1996 where he received a degree in history and secondary education, Silkett also cleaned campers in St. Joseph and sold cars from 1992 to 1996 at McCarty Motors in Savannah.
“It was really fun. I enjoyed it,” he said. At the time, he explained there were not a lot of teacher openings.
Attaining the rank of “Gold Level Salesman” in ’94 and ’95, Silkett said the job was good for him because it helped teach him how to talk to adults as well as how to interact, understand and listen to what people need and what they really want.
“That has been invaluable my entire career as a coach, as a teacher, as administrator especially,” Silkett said. “It’s just a matter of learning how to listen.
“I had to take about a $10,000 pay cut to become a teacher in 1996,” Silkett said about starting his educational career in Union Star R-II. He taught history to students in seventh through 12th grade and was the head football coach during that time.
Not long after that, Silkett found himself teaching history to sophomores, juniors and seniors from 1999 to 2001 at Lafayette High School in the St. Joseph School District.
In 2002, Silkett received his masters in secondary leadership education from Northwest Missouri State University and became a specialist in education leadership. From that point he shifted gears and headed into the administration side of education as high school principal at King City R-I in 2002. There for five years, Silkett worked to start a new student information system to the district and completed the Northwest Missouri RPDC Leadership Academy.
In 2007 he became high school principal at Pattonsburg R-II and after two years accepted the superintendent position there. For seven years he led the district refinancing bonds to save the district money, voluntarily reducing the district tax levy twice while still providing teacher raises. He became the president of the ACES special education co-op in 2010-2011 and led a campaign to start an 8-man football team to the district.
In 2014, he found his way to the South Nodaway R-IV school district and said he felt like he was coming home. Growing up just a few miles outside of Guilford, Silkett told The Forum, because of his childhood home’s location, he ended up going to school in King City instead of Barnard and that felt like leaving his community.
“It was really cool to come back here and feel that again,” he said.
Being able to come back and lead South Nodaway meant a lot to him. Not only was he able to help the district refinance bonds to save money in interest and help form the Platte Valley co-op, but Silkett was able to find grants and complete the Guilford Baseball Complex.
“That was something to me that was pretty important,” he said. “I consider that my hometown. It was really cool to be able to put that together.”
His first year with the district, was the first year since the school was put together in one building. Silkett said it was important to him to forge one operational unit with one voice to release things to the public.
When asked what he’ll miss most after retiring, Silkett said “Oh definitely the kids. I’m always bored in the summertime. When the kids get back I get pretty excited to be around the kids.”
He joked that even though he complains about it all the time, he’ll probably miss coaching. Whether it’s football, basketball or track Silkett has coached something nearly his entire career.
“I’ll miss staff here,” he said. “There’s always somebody that when you leave you miss. It’s hard to move on to the next job that you take. I definitely think (leaving) the South Nodaway family is going to be hard. I will definitely miss them.”
In 2016, Silkett was appointed to the Commissioner of Education Advisory Board and in 2020 president of the Missouri Association of School Business Officials. He even helped start the Northwest Association of School Business Officials. He and Board Secretary Brandy Wolf are members of the NWASBO.
“I’m very proud to be a part of that organization,” he said. “I’m definitely very thankful that Brandy Wolf has been here the whole time I’ve been here ... to help make this a better place. I really appreciate everything she’s done.”
And as a final cherry atop his public education career, Silkett was instrumental in starting a 10-year facilities committee and passing a million dollar facilities bond that will help the district with substantial facility needs such as a new greenhouse and ag building as well as an indoor connection from the school gymnasium to the rest of the school building.
In a year fraught with difficulties including a pandemic and new health safety requirements, Silkett said passing the bond was a major achievement.
“That’s been one of the best things about being here,” he said. “Education does come first to the school district. It’s an expectation of the community.”
During his time in the district, Silkett and the board have approved an additional $2,400 to the base salary rate for teachers with the goal in mind of staying competitive while also taking care of the teachers.
“Many of our teachers went to school here, they’re alumni,” he said. “They’re from the area. They want to be here. For us we have a lot of teachers that this is their destination. Our retention rate is ridiculous. That’s really awesome for the kids because they get a lot of consistency.”
Silkett said he’s been amazed at the trust and relationships built between staff members and the community as well.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “In my time here I feel we’ve all done a good job of give-and-take and helping each other.”
After 19 years in school administration he’s now searching for a new challenge. His wife, already explained that he “can’t stay at home.”
Silkett joked that if anyone has any job ideas that they think he might be good at, to give him a call.