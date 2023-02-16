MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Sheriff’s deputies now have two new tools in their vehicles thanks to the Gladys M. Rickard Trust and Northwest Health Services.
Patrol vehicles are prepared for emergency situations, now more than ever before with the addition of 14 new ballistic shields and 16 new mobile AEDs.
Katy Gumm and Danielle Miller, with the Rickard Trust, were on hand Thursday, Feb. 9, to get a closer look at the shields, purchased with around $24,000 in grant funds.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong said this project is a continuation of one he started upon taking office, continually working to add new and improved tools to patrol vehicles. On Thursday, he offered a look at the new Kevlar shields, noting they are a lot lighter — weighing in at around 17 pounds — than the ones he used getting his start in law enforcement.
Thanks to the trust, there is now one of these shields in every vehicle. Prior to this purchase, the office had only one shield that deputies would have to come to the office to get before responding to a report involving gunfire.
“The biggest issue for us was that we had one shield available to every deputy and it was here centrally,” Capt. Austin Hann said. “But we wasted a lot of time driving back here to get it and drive back. So now … we can immediately respond and have one for every single person on scene.”
Strong noted that as one of the largest counties in the state, there’s not really time to make that extra trip.
Now, each vehicle has one to “afford our deputies another layer of protection from that so they can be able to deal with that threat,” Strong said.
He said the trust seems to share his view of being able to respond more rapidly and with more safety equipment.
“We’re very thankful for that,” Strong said. “They’ve been very good to us and we’re glad that the trust is there to continue to help our community out.”
He noted each of the shields is now in use in a vehicle. He said Hann and other deputies are starting some extensive training with the shields including shooting while holding them and working as a team with them.
Gumm, who lifted the shield, said it didn’t make sense to have just one if all deputies were responding to a major call.
“We’re always happy to see the money go toward things that benefit the community,” she said.
Hann told her that they’ll mostly use the shields when responding to calls that might involve guns, which are oftentimes associated with drugs. The shields will offer another layer of protection. Strong said they come in handy for a lot of calls and that the large identifying stickers — created for the department by Rapid Elite — on the shields will help for identification at scenes and reduce any possible confusion upon entry to a facility or home.
“We want to save as many lives as possible should we have a violent encounter,” Strong said. “Our history has had one here at the (Conception) Abbey. Some of us working here dealt with it. This is the way we need to go until we find a solution to that awful problem.”
The sheriff’s office also received 16 Phillips automated external defibrillators to be kept in each vehicle. The units cost around $31,000 and were provided by Northwest Health Services through the Rural Community Opioid Response program grant, funded by federal Health Resources and Services Administration.
Major Scott Wedlock worked with Northwest Health Services to procure the devices. Strong said the AEDs are simple to use with large, easy-to-follow graphics and audible instructions.
“It’s very easy, even I can do it,” Strong said.
If someone is down, a first responder can place the electrodes on the chest and if the heart is in defibrillation, the device will verbally warn the user to step back and it will deliver the electric pulse to bring it back to a “normal sinus rhythm,” Strong said using his former medic knowledge. There’s even a face mask and pediatric key if the patient is under 55 pounds.
The units have been tested and are in vehicles now. They will withstand the heat of the car.
“This is a great addition to helping take care of our community,” Strong said.
Hann said it is a relief to have access to newer and better tools when responding to a scene.
“’Cause you know you’re going to go, you just want to make sure you have all the tools you need,” he said. “No matter what the event is.”