MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Sheriff’s deputies now have two new tools in their vehicles thanks to the Gladys M. Rickard Trust and Northwest Health Services.

Patrol vehicles are prepared for emergency situations, now more than ever before with the addition of 14 new ballistic shields and 16 new mobile AEDs.

Gladys M. Rickard Trustees Katy Gumm and Danielle Miller get a closer look at one of the 14 new ballistic shields purchased by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office with trust funds.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong shows one of the new ballistic shields the office recently purchased for each vehicle.
Major Scott Wedlock and Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong are shown with Robyn Armstrong, of Northwest Health Services, as she holds an AED, one of 16 purchased for Nodaway County Sheriff’s vehicles. The devices were purchased through the Rural community Opioid Response grant funded by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration.
