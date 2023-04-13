MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded more than $291,000 to add needed upgrades to the county jail.
Sheriff Randy Strong said during a quarterly county officials meeting last week that the grant will help pay for a fire alarm system, a sprinkler retrofit, HVAC replacement, laundry upgrade, to upgrade doors and doorframes and to add an integrated control system. The integrated control system will serve as a command center for the jail, allowing jail staff to remotely control actions in each cell, like opening cell doors.
The fire alarm and sprinkler systems became a top priority for the aging facility after a fire set by an inmate on Jan. 14, 2021, shut down the jail for a little more than a month while it was repaired. Officials said at the time that the jail did not have a sprinkler system, which could have significantly mitigated the damage.
The grant comes through the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan funds. The grant requires a 50 percent local match of the project cost. The Nodaway County Commission will provide the local match of around $291,000 for the project that will cost a total of just over $582,000.
Also during the April 6 quarterly meeting, Strong said his office has nearly completed the rollout of new body cameras that automatically upload videos to the department’s secure server via Wi-Fi when it’s connected to the network. Strong said it will save “a lot of time on making videos and discovery for defense attorneys, etc., or for downloading evidence.”
Additionally, Strong said his office has begun converting some old 12-gauge shotguns into “less lethal” weapons that shoot bean bags instead of live ammunition.