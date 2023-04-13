MF In the News

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded more than $291,000 to add needed upgrades to the county jail.

Sheriff Randy Strong said during a quarterly county officials meeting last week that the grant will help pay for a fire alarm system, a sprinkler retrofit, HVAC replacement, laundry upgrade, to upgrade doors and doorframes and to add an integrated control system. The integrated control system will serve as a command center for the jail, allowing jail staff to remotely control actions in each cell, like opening cell doors.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags