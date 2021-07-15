MARYVILLE, Mo. — Three members of the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office were sworn in as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals on Wednesday.
Deputies Travis Cochenour, Austin Hann and Dalton Murphy were made part of the U.S. Marshals Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force, an ongoing collaboration with local law enforcement agencies to address violent crime. The task force’s objectives are to seek out and arrest fugitives charged with violent crimes, drug offenses, sex offenses and other serious felonies. The task force also provides direct support to law enforcement agencies in tracking down and recovering missing children.
As Special Deputy Marshals, the deputies will be able to exercise more freedom of authority from the U.S. Marshals, like crossing jurisdictional lines, and members of the task force will have access to a network of local law enforcement agencies that can help track fugitives across the region.
“As sheriff my goal is to protect and serve the citizens of Nodaway County,” said Sheriff Randy Strong in a statement. “By joining with the U.S. Marshals Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force, we have a force multiplier to better protect our citizens. The task force can help us to locate and arrest fugitives charged with violent crimes. The benefits of joining this task force are tremendous.”
U.S. Marshal Mark James said during Wednesday’s ceremony that his agency relies on local law enforcement officials heavily for that assistance.
“This is not necessarily what the U.S. Marshals can bring to Nodaway County, this is very much at least an equal partnership … because these guys, they know your residents, they know the good guys, they know the bad guys, and so forth,” he said. “And if we need to chase a lead up this way or neighboring counties or whatever, we know we can reach out now to (Sheriff) Randy (Strong) and his men, and it really is an extension of our office. It will be a huge benefit for us as well, and they know that they can call us 24/7 if they get onto something and if we need to bring the cavalry, we’ll bring the cavalry.
“So it’s just going to be a great partnership. It will, I think, greatly enhance law enforcement efforts in all of northwest Missouri, not just Nodaway County, because this really is serving as a very strategic hub for us here in Maryville.”
The task force’s Kansas City Division operates in conjunction with members of the Kansas City, Independence, and St. Joseph police departments and the Buchanan, Cass, Clay, Jackson and now Nodaway County sheriff’s offices, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and federal law enforcement partners.
“The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office is an important strategic partner for us in northwest Missouri and we look forward to working with them to bring fugitives and criminals to justice,” James said in a statement. “I appreciate Sheriff Strong’s vision and expertise in bringing this initiative to fruition.”
The task force is responsible for supporting local and state law enforcement in 66 counties that make up the western half of Missouri.
Task force members operate from the three district court locations in Kansas City, Jefferson City and Springfield.
The U.S. Marshals Service, the country’s oldest federal law enforcement agency, is primarily responsible for judicial, prisoner and witness security, along with managing federal asset forfeitures and tracking down fugitives nationwide.