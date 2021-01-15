MARYVILLE, Mo. — A fire Thursday evening caused the evacuation of all inmates at the Nodaway County Jail, Sheriff Randy Strong said in a Facebook post Friday morning.
According to the post credited to Strong, staff reported a fire in an inmate’s cell at 7:57 p.m. Thursday, and began moving inmates to safety with the assistance of deputies and Maryville Public Safety officers. Maryville Fire Division firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and there have been no reported injuries to inmates.
The fire’s cause is under investigation by the Missouri Fire Marshal’s office.
Due to fire, smoke and water damage, the jail will be closed until further notice. Jail inmates have been moved to the Andrew County and Buchanan County jails.
Strong said his office remains open for walk-in services on the lower floor of the Nodaway County Administration Center, and the office phone will continue to be answered for non-emergency calls only.
“I express my gratitude to jail staff and deputies that reacted quickly during this difficult event,” Strong said in the post. “They saved lives. Many thanks to Maryville Police and Fire, University Police, and the Nodaway County Ambulance District for their assistance. I also want to thank Buchanan County Sheriff (Bill) Puett and Andrew County Sheriff (Grant) Gillett.”
The Nodaway County Commission has called an emergency meeting Friday morning to address the jail situation. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.