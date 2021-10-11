NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — Several people were injured in multiple crashes Friday and Saturday in Nodaway County.
Minor injuries near Graham
Two people suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash on State Route A east of Hallmark Road, about six miles east of Graham on Oct. 8.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Richard A. Ross, 82, was headed east on State Route A just before 7:30 p.m. when the vehicle traveled off the south side of the roadway, struck the ground with its front bumper and continued east, coming to rest in a ditch with its wheels facing east.
Two passengers in the vehicle, Karla V. Roser-Davis, 66, and Judy O. Ross, 78, suffered minor injuries from the crash and refused treatment. All three in the vehicle are from Barnard.
All three were listed as wearing a seat belt.
The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.
Serious injury in UTV crash
A passenger in a UTV was seriously injured in a rollover crash Oct. 8 about five miles north of Maryville.
According to the highway patrol report, around 10:15 p.m. that night, a 2016 Polaris General 1000 Deluxe UTV driven by Adam L. Mattson, 31, of Maryville, was headed south on Hawk Road when it traveled off the east side of the roadway. It reportedly began to overturn, struck a fence and came to rest on its wheels facing southwest on the east side of the road.
The report states that Phillip L. McGinley, 60, also of Maryville, was ejected from the UTV during the crash, but moved prior to law enforcement arrival.
McGinley was transported to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by Clarinda Air Evac with serious injuries. Mattson was not injured in the crash. Neither was wearing a safety device.
The UTV was totaled.
According to an online arrest report from the highway patrol, Mattson was arrested after the crash on suspicion of felony DWI - causing serious physical injury, felony leaving the scene of a crash in which a serious physical injury occurred, careless and imprudent driving and unlawfully operating a utility vehicle on a highway.
Two teens hospitalized
Two teens were injured in a crash Oct. 9 about two miles southeast of Maryville.
According to the highway patrol report, a 1997 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old male from Maryville was headed west on 280th Street just after 8 p.m. when the driver failed to negotiate the intersection with Katydid Road. The vehicle crossed Katydid Road, traveled off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
A 15-year-old female passenger, from Kansas City, and another passenger, Jordan E. Brady, 18, of Maryville, were taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville with moderate injuries. The driver was not injured.
None of the teens were wearing seat belts, the report stated.
The pickup was totaled.