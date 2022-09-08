MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-6 p.m., Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine and Democratic state House of Representatives candidate Jessica Piper will be hosting an event at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion on Northwest Missouri State University’s campus.
The event is open to the public and is free for all in attendance, according to a press release from Piper’s campaign. Light refreshments will be served. The campaigns encourage community members and college students to attend to meet the candidates as well as ask questions about their platforms and candidacies.