JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, sponsored Phillip Hoffman, of Trenton, to serve on Missouri’s Coordinating Board for Higher Education.
Hoffman will serve a six-year term on the board, beginning immediately.
“I believe Phil to be a man of integrity and I know he will do a great job serving the citizens of Missouri,” Hegeman said. “The CBHE is a crucial group for our state. They help oversee how our children and grandchildren will be educated, so they can prepare for their lives ahead. I thank Phil for his hard work and dedication.”
According to a news release, Hoffman attended Trenton Junior College, then transferred to the University of Missouri School of Agriculture. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and a master’s degree in agronomy.
After graduation he worked at Hoffman Reed, Inc. later managing the office in Gilman City and later in Trenton.
The CBHE was established in 1972 as a nine-member board tasked with oversight of the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. Board members, one from each of the state’s eight congressional districts and one selected at-large are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Missouri Senate. They serve six-year terms.
Hoffman’s appointment was heard by the Missouri Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee on March 3 and given full Senate approval March 4.