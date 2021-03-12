Hegeman

Dan Hegeman, left, sponsored Phillip “Phil” Hoffman, of Trenton, to serve on Missouri’s Coordinating Board for Higher Education. Hoffman’s appointment was heard by the Missouri Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee on March 3 and given full Senate approval March 4.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, sponsored Phillip Hoffman, of Trenton, to serve on Missouri’s Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

Hoffman will serve a six-year term on the board, beginning immediately.

“I believe Phil to be a man of integrity and I know he will do a great job serving the citizens of Missouri,” Hegeman said. “The CBHE is a crucial group for our state. They help oversee how our children and grandchildren will be educated, so they can prepare for their lives ahead. I thank Phil for his hard work and dedication.”

According to a news release, Hoffman attended Trenton Junior College, then transferred to the University of Missouri School of Agriculture. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and a master’s degree in agronomy.

After graduation he worked at Hoffman Reed, Inc. later managing the office in Gilman City and later in Trenton.

The CBHE was established in 1972 as a nine-member board tasked with oversight of the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. Board members, one from each of the state’s eight congressional districts and one selected at-large are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Missouri Senate. They serve six-year terms.

