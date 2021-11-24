ST. JOSEPH, Mo.— Due to excess funds, Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety will open a second round of grant applications for highway and traffic safety programs and resources.
According to a news release, grants will go to organizations and agencies with programs that aim to reduce roadway injuries and fatalities.
Beginning Friday, Nov. 12, NWMCRS started accepting applications for the next round of grant funding for the 2022 fiscal year.
Funds are through reimbursement only and requests cannot exceed $5,000. Programs must address one of the following emphasis areas in the Show-Me Zero strategic highway safety plan: speed and aggressive driving, distracted driving, occupant protection or impaired driving. Those eligible to apply for these funds include health departments, schools, law enforcement, community groups and more.
The grant application is available at https://bit.ly/CoalitionGrantApplication.
Applications are due Friday, Dec. 10 at the end of the business day.
For more information, contact Amber Dydell, NWMCRS chairperson, at 816-387-2445 or the local regional planning commission, found in the grant application.