ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Second Harvest Community Food Bank’s CEO, Chad Higdon, has recently been elected vice-chairman of Feeding America’s Policy Engagement and Advocacy Committee.
According to a news release, the committee represents a broad range of ideas and opinions about how best to serve families in need. The committee works through issues to develop strategy and build relationships on behalf of its network.
“A goal that we have at Second Harvest is to make the counties we serve, and those who serve our counties, aware of the services that we provide within their community,” said Higdon, “This committee develops policies and directs our network of food banks on engagement and advocacy, I am honored to be selected by my peers for a leadership position on this committee.”
Second Harvest provides food assistance within a 19-county service area, 15 counties in Northwest Missouri and 4 counties in Northeast Kansas.
Last year, Second Harvest distributed more than 9.9 million pounds of food within its service area, while developing and adapting programs and food distribution methods to meet the increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have had to be creative on how we relay our information and services to individuals,” said Higdon. “We will always do anything and everything that we can to assist those in need within our communities, all while making sure they are aware of the services we are offering.”