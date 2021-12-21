MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city hopes to have a new tourism director hired by early next year, City Manager Greg McDanel said last week.
At a meeting of the Maryville Tourism Committee on Dec. 8, McDanel said a draft of the job description is being reviewed in collaboration with representatives from the committee and the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization.
Earlier this year, the city and MDIO reached an agreement to share a director to handle duties for both agencies. Under that memorandum of understanding, MDIO will pay 25 percent of the position’s salary and benefits up to $20,000 per year, while the city will pay the remaining 75 percent and provide office space downtown. The director will split time between duties in the same way — 75/25.
Last week, McDanel said he hopes to have the position posted this month and a candidate hired by February of next year. The shared director will be a city employee and report to the city manager’s office. During the hiring process, representatives from the tourism committee and MDIO will serve as a de facto hiring committee along with McDanel, but the final decision will be McDanel’s.
As tourism director, the staff member will spearhead the city’s tourism initiatives and outreach to potential partners and stakeholders, and would generate plans to administer the funds raised by the city through the transient guest tax.