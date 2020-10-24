MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University Wind Symphony has announced it will perform a fall concert on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Thursday, Oct. 29, and invites the community to view the performances online.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the concert venue will not be accessible to the public. According to a news release, KNWT, Northwest’s student-led television station, will broadcast the concert on its YouTube channel. Each day will feature two different small wind ensembles, each performing two works.
The Oct. 27 program begins at 1 p.m. and can be viewed by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8QW_r4WHq0. It will include arrangements of the jazz standard “Just a Closer Walk With Thee” and Edward Elgar’s “Nimrod” from Enigma Variations. Then, at 1:40 p.m., a second ensemble will perform arrangements of Johannes Brahms’ “Hungarian Dance No. 5” and Louis Prima’s “Jump, Jive An’ Wail.”
The Oct. 29 program, beginning at 1 p.m., will include arrangements of Johann Strauss’ “Blue Danube” and Sousa’s “The Thunderer March.” At 1:40 p.m., a second group will perform arrangements of Gustav Holst’s “Jupiter” from The Planets and Sousa’s “Liberty Bell March.”
The Northwest Wind Symphony, conducted by Artist-in-Residence John Bell, is the university’s premiere wind ensemble and performs the best standard selections from all styles and periods, in addition to a recent repertoire for wind bands.