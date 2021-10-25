BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education plans to hold a work session in the next month to discuss putting a tax levy increase back on the ballot.
A $1 increase was turned away by voters for a second time in April by a small margin. At $4.2353 per $100 assessed valuation, the district’s levy is the lowest in the county and one of the lowest in northwest Missouri. During open forums last year, district administration outlined dire consequences if the levy is not raised to help pay for day-to-day operations.
Superintendent Mitch Barnes said during the school board’s meeting last week that he has been including information in monthly newsletters to parents to help show the need for the funding.
The board plans to place the levy question on the ballot again in April 2022.