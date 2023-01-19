BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I School District plans to continue with a four-day school week next year.
The move is unsurprising since the four-day week was established only this year, and only one district in the state has ever gone back to a five-day week after previously moving to four days.
At last week’s regular school board meeting, a first reading of the proposed calendar for next school year once again included a four-day week.
Superintendent Mitch Barnes said teachers “feel like they’re behind” so far this year in what they have to teach.
Principal Tim Conn said that after this school year ends, teachers and administrators will analyze what was taught and what was left out, and then compare to the priority state standards.
“So it’s hard to say, are we there or not?” Conn told the board. “I think we’re taking steps to look at that.”
Next year’s calendar tentatively is slated for 1,087.532 hours, two fewer than this year, but well over the state minimum of 1,044.
The calendar is set for a second and final reading before the board votes on it at its next meeting on Feb. 15.
- The board approved the addition of new member districts to the Area Cooperative for Educational Support (ACES), a group that provides shared resources for northwest Missouri school districts to offer special education and at-risk student services. The agreement must be approved by each existing member district, and adds Stewartsville C-2, Osborn R-0 and Buchanan R-IV to the cooperative.