West Nodaway School Building (copy)
Buy Now

The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education held a first reading of its 2023-2024 school calendar which shows the district will continue with its four-day school week.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I School District plans to continue with a four-day school week next year.

The move is unsurprising since the four-day week was established only this year, and only one district in the state has ever gone back to a five-day week after previously moving to four days.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags