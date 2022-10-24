West Nodaway School Building (copy)
The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education approved the purchase of new communications system at its most recent meeting.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education last week approved a bid to replace communications systems, a key part of a multistep plan to upgrade security at the school.

At the Oct. 12 meeting, school board members unanimously approved a bid from Midwest Data Center, of Maryville, to replace the school’s phone, bell and intercom systems.

