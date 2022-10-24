BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education last week approved a bid to replace communications systems, a key part of a multistep plan to upgrade security at the school.
At the Oct. 12 meeting, school board members unanimously approved a bid from Midwest Data Center, of Maryville, to replace the school’s phone, bell and intercom systems.
Midwest’s $23,583 bid was about $10,000 higher than the base of the other bid submitted, by BHS Telecom, of Kansas City. However, the plan put forward by BHS counted on using existing cabling and other infrastructure already in place, but acknowledged that it may not have been completely compatible, possibly resulting in a significantly higher final cost anyway. Midwest’s bid accounted for all new equipment, which the board opted to go with.
Replacing the internal communications systems in the building was one of several security improvement goals the board and district officials outlined this summer. Currently, communication in a crisis such as a tornado or in the event of an active shooter on site is segmented: the elementary half of the building’s intercom system is not connected to the high school half, necessitating an extra step of coordination among multiple officials to ensure all emergency messages are getting where they need to go.
Another step, the installation of a fence around the elementary playground area, has been completed, alongside approval earlier this year of a program that would allow qualified teachers or administrators to apply to carry a firearm at school.
Next, the board directed Barnes to solicit bids for security doors to be used inside, though board members cautioned that costs may be too high to actually proceed with purchasing them this year.