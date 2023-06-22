West Nodaway School Building THIS ONE
BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — West Nodaway will look into purchasing a van to transport students to Northwest Technical School for vo-tech classes next year after a change in a three-school agreement would mean much higher prices to continue bus transportation.

Currently, West Nodaway students ride a bus from Tarkio R-I that picks up vo-tech students from Tarkio and Rock Port R-II on the way to NTS in Maryville. Superintendent Mitch Barnes said the arrangement cost West Nodaway about $7,000 last year.

