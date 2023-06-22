BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — West Nodaway will look into purchasing a van to transport students to Northwest Technical School for vo-tech classes next year after a change in a three-school agreement would mean much higher prices to continue bus transportation.
Currently, West Nodaway students ride a bus from Tarkio R-I that picks up vo-tech students from Tarkio and Rock Port R-II on the way to NTS in Maryville. Superintendent Mitch Barnes said the arrangement cost West Nodaway about $7,000 last year.
During the district’s regular school board meeting on June 14, Barnes told the board that Tarkio is looking for ways to trim its transportation costs, which have been spiking higher for districts across the region due to higher fuel costs and a severe lack of bus drivers, along with other factors.
Barnes said that Tarkio has estimated the cost of running the vo-tech bus for the three districts will reach $66,000 next year, which Barnes said would be split evenly among the three districts. At $22,000, that would mean more than tripling last year’s cost for West Nodaway.
The board authorized Barnes to look into options for purchasing a van that a school employee could drive to transport students to NTS instead. Barnes said he expects nine students to sign up for NTS classes next year.
- The board approved a preliminary budget for next school year that, without the addition of any new major projects, shows a surplus of more than $400,000.
- After input from an attorney, the board approved an overhauled version of the A+ Program handbook to be more explicit in its provisions.