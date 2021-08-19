BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — After a bit of debate Monday night, the West Nodaway Board of Education directed Superintendent Mitch Barnes to include air conditioning installation in its plan for the ESSER III funds the district is expected to receive.
The district has been allocated $576,133 in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) funds, but in order to receive it an application detailing its uses must be filed with the state by Monday, Aug. 23.
Barnes asked the board for its guidance regarding which of the allowed uses for the funds to notate the district plans to do with the funds.
He told them the funds come with some mandated and allowable uses. Twenty percent of the funds, or around $115,000 must be utilized to combat learning loss, and those parts of the application were already being completed. The other 80 percent, or around $460,000, he said the board could decide its focus.
The one-time funds may be used in several areas such as counseling and teacher pay, but he centered on the improving air quality option.
In the district’s long battle with increasing moisture, poor air quality and mold, this summer it received a bid of more than half a million dollars worth of work to repair the negative pressure within the building from HVAC company Johnson Controls. That work included adding air conditioning to the gym and several units in each major hallway.
Barnes said that was too expensive and requested another bid that would still help the district with the pressure. He said the bidder suggested adding a 30-ton air conditioning unit to the gym for around $373,000, as the best bang for the district’s buck toward fixing the negative pressure issue. The other units could then be scheduled more affordably down the road.
Barnes explained that it makes sense to him that the funds be used to their best ability on a large project to significantly better the school district, rather than be tied to payroll, such as for a counselor, because the funds are not recurring, but was looking for the board’s input.
As an example, he said because of the moisture in the air, the gym floor was finished this summer and it took a full three weeks for it to dry instead of one.
“I can say I’m going to spend $300,000 on air conditioning and fresh air in this building,” he said. “I can say that, but when it comes time to vote on that contract, you guys have to vote on that contract.”
Board member Amanda Walker said she thought it would be a good use of the funds, but worried about public appearance.
Since the district has twice run a tax levy increase that voters turned down, she was concerned voters might see the district installing the air conditioning and think they must not need the levy increase.
“I don’t want to get it twisted,” she said. “We’re doing it for air flow and mold.”
Board President Scott Conn said he agreed with it since the money is available.
“You’re not going to ever have $373,000 to spend,” he said. “I mean the money is there and it benefits what we’re trying to do for the buildings.”
Board members James Graham and Jesse Cowden said they were for it, if it is going to correct the issue. The rest could be completed later.
“We had kids with swollen eyes from the mold,” said Kellee Dawson, board member. “We can’t go back to mold especially spending as much money we did on carpet.”
Board member Eric Jones, who said he wasn’t at the meeting when a Johnson Controls representative explained how the building’s negative pressure actually pulls in moisture from outside, thought the funds might better be spent on personnel.
“The money, how long do we have to spend it?” he asked, suggesting they put it into the teachers fund to hire a counselor. “Can you stagger it out very long?”
Barnes said the district will have until September 2023 to use the funds and that ESSER II funds were used to pay staff.
“I’m sitting here, I’m thinking it’s going to be awfully hard to pass the tax levy whenever it comes around in April if we go ahead and do this,” Jones said. “They’re just going to see it as air in the gym. They’re not going to see it as equalizing the pressure.”
Walker said she knew how it might look, but the project would be to remove humidity from the air and combat the possible return of mold. The air conditioning would be “just a wonderful benefit.”
Jones again suggested running it through the teacher’s fund and sitting it in the reserve.
“Then, help me understand how thats not better than fixing problems,” Walker said.
He suggested running a bond and asking voters what they’d like the funds used for.
“We can’t run another bond for a while,” said Cheryl Adkins, board secretary.
Barnes then pulled up the application form and walked the board through the specific questions he has to answer in order to even receive the funds.
He noted some of the areas in the 20 percent required spending that he is focused on for the district: high dosage tutoring – up to $30,000; other - Renaissance and other online programs - $96,000. However, the form is not complete in the other 80 percent section. Barnes explained that improving indoor air quality could be the main focus of the rest of the funds.
“We could hire a counselor but we’re not going to be able to sustain them,” he said. “How are you going to support them (when the funds run out)? … I understand you need a reserve, but what’s the purpose of it?”
He said at the end of last year, the district was $535,000 in the hole and only a year later its $670,000 in the black. He said a lot of people think the district doesn’t need it, but it is only budgeted to be $80,000 in the black this year and the district still needs to hire a janitor.
“We worry about perception and what do these people think,” Barnes said. “I don’t know what they think. I’ll talk to any of them. … It’s like you all saw the article in the newspaper, the guy had it right. Do what’s best for the kids and get over your damn selves. That’s exactly how I feel about it and you can quote that in the paper.”
Jones thanked Barnes and the board for “going into the weeds on that one.” He agreed with the rest of the board that Barnes move forward with that plan to fix the air quality.
Other news
- The board approved setting the 2021-2022 tax levy at 4.2353 percent, up from $4.2292 last year. This includes an increase in the incidental tax levy from $3.5750 last year to $3.5811 this year and the debt service remaining the same at $0.6542. The district saw a small increase in assessed valuation from last year’s $27,065,556 to $28,685,035.
- The board discussed running the tax levy again and decided to place it on the April ballot. Barnes said the cost to run the levy earlier this month was $5,000 because of few items on the ballot. He spoke with the county clerk’s office and heard there was little on the November ballot and suggested the board consider holding off until April when the cost will be shared with others who put items on the ballot.
- Board members approved Tim Harding as the Title IX coordinator.
- The board approved setting a tuition rate for the 2021-2022 school year at $6,000 for the first child and $500 for any additional child.
- A news release noted that board member Jones completed his school board training sessions sponsored by the Missouri Association of Rural Education held at the Holiday Inn in Maryville.